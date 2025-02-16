"Art does not make sense"
Well, approximately as much as lexicography does…
Mouseover title: "later: t-rex is all, "on the plus side i didn't know i could make THOSE noises come out of THESE vocal cords" and he pronounces even more punctuation, working his way up to the full grawlix set"
bks said,
February 16, 2025 @ 7:42 am
The Pont Neuf is the oldest standing bridge across the Seine.
Philip Taylor said,
February 16, 2025 @ 8:15 am
Ah, but is it "the new bridge" or "bridge nine" ?!
Edith said,
February 16, 2025 @ 8:28 am
New Street in Birmingham, England, first enters the records in 1296.
Just off it is a road called Needless Alley.
Names do not have to make sense, logically or temporally.
They just have to make enough sense at the time to be useful.
Carlana said,
February 16, 2025 @ 9:04 am
Someone needs to tell T-Rex about the band Nouvelle Vague.
Wiki dixit, ‘Their name means "new wave" in French, and refers simultaneously to the French New Wave cinema movement of the 1960s, to the new wave music movement of the 1970s and 1980s, which provides many of the songs that the band covers, and to bossa nova (Portuguese for "new wave"), a musical style that the band frequently uses in its arrangements.’
Timothy Rowe said,
February 16, 2025 @ 9:06 am
The new castle of Newcastle-upon-Tyne was built in 1080 CE…