Royal filled pauses
« previous post |
In a comment on "Yair" (2/14/2025), Philip Taylor asserted that he routinely pronounces the orthographic "r" in the typical British filled-pause spelling "er":
« some Americans adopt a mistaken spelling pronunciation, rendering "er" with a final [r] » — well, speaking as a Briton, my "er" pauses, if prolonged, also end with an phoneme, although where exactly in the mouth I produce it I cannot be sure. Certainly it is totally unlike the trilled/r/ with which I might say "Run, rabbit, run, rabbit, run run run", but I think that it might be fairly close to the phoneme in my Maigret or Rien de rien.
If Philip actually trills the /r/'s in "Run, rabbit, run", and he's not from Scotland, this is a big dialectological surprise. And it's equally unexpected if he produces something like a French uvular /r/ at the end of his filled pauses. More likely, this is an extreme example of why sociolinguists are skeptical of how people think they talk.
Still, it's worth a bit of time to confirm the OED's r-less assertion (audio) about British filled-pause pronunciation. This would be a big task, overall, given the wide range of British speech across geographical, social, ethnic, and temporal variables, so I thought I'd start with the Royal family. (And I'll also end there, unless Philip's peculiar perceptions return in another form…)
The Good, The Bad & The Rugby has a 2023 interview with "The Prince of Wales, The Princess of Wales, & The Princess Royal at Windsor Castle". It's 50 minutes long, so there's plenty of time for filled pauses.
Here's the first example from Princess Anne, at around 2:16, with a bit of the context:
And by itself (with a bit of the /t/ from the preceding "but"):
Here are four of her filled pauses (leaving out the /m/-final versions), concatenated:
Here's the first example from Prince William, at about 4:31:
By itself:
And four of his filled pauses, concatenated:
The vowel quality of the Royal filled pauses seems somewhat higher and fronter than typical American versions, though I don't have time this morning to quantify that impression. But it's clear that the Royal's filled pauses have no final rhotic sounds, of whatever phonetic variety.
Philip Taylor said,
February 16, 2025 @ 6:20 am
To clarify: (a) I trill my "r"s because as a child, I realised that otherwise they came out as "w"a — "wun, wabbit, wun, wabbit, wun wun wun". Seeking to avoid the derision of my classmates, I took to trilling them. And (b) as to whether or not my prolonged "er"s end with a French uvular /r/, I think the answer is "possibly not", but the more prolonged ones definitely end with a repeated voiced vibration coming from the back of the throat.