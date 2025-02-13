« previous post |

In response to the initiative for the U,S. to buy (or otherwise acquire) Greenland from Denmark, some Danes have started a petition to buy California from the U.S.

Have you ever looked at a map and thought, "You know what Denmark needs? More sunshine, palm trees, and roller skates." Well, we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make that dream a reality.

Let’s buy California from Donald Trump!

Yes, you heard that right.

California could be ours, and we need your help to make it happen.

Since this is Language Log rather than Political Humor Log, I'm going to focus on the last bit of humor on that page:

From Hygge to Hollywood – Let’s Make California Danish!

So, what do you say, Denmark?

Let’s make history and buy California. Together, we can bring a little bit of Danish magic to the Golden State – and maybe even teach them how to pronounce "rødgrød med fløde."

The pronunciation of "rødgrød med fløde" is featured in the Wikipedia page for Rødgrød:

Rødgrød (Danish: [ˈʁœðˀˌkʁœðˀ]), rote Grütze (German: [ˈʁoːtə ˈɡʁʏtsə]), or rode Grütt (Low German: [ˈroʊdə ˈɡrʏt]), meaning "red groats", is a sweet fruit dish from Denmark and Northern Germany. The name of the dish in Danish features many of the elements that make Danish pronunciation difficult for non-native speakers, so rødgrød med fløde, literally "red porridge with cream", has been a commonly used shibboleth since the early 1900s.

Wikipedia's audio version is:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

There's a slow and careful version on YouTube:

…which all reminds me of this great (Norwegian) skit suggesting that Danish is not even comprehensible to Danes:

Permalink