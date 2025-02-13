"Måke Califørnia Great Ægain"
In response to the initiative for the U,S. to buy (or otherwise acquire) Greenland from Denmark, some Danes have started a petition to buy California from the U.S.
Have you ever looked at a map and thought, "You know what Denmark needs? More sunshine, palm trees, and roller skates." Well, we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make that dream a reality.
Let’s buy California from Donald Trump!
Yes, you heard that right.
California could be ours, and we need your help to make it happen.
Since this is Language Log rather than Political Humor Log, I'm going to focus on the last bit of humor on that page:
From Hygge to Hollywood – Let’s Make California Danish!
So, what do you say, Denmark?
Let’s make history and buy California. Together, we can bring a little bit of Danish magic to the Golden State – and maybe even teach them how to pronounce "rødgrød med fløde."
The pronunciation of "rødgrød med fløde" is featured in the Wikipedia page for Rødgrød:
Rødgrød (Danish: [ˈʁœðˀˌkʁœðˀ]), rote Grütze (German: [ˈʁoːtə ˈɡʁʏtsə]), or rode Grütt (Low German: [ˈroʊdə ˈɡrʏt]), meaning "red groats", is a sweet fruit dish from Denmark and Northern Germany. The name of the dish in Danish features many of the elements that make Danish pronunciation difficult for non-native speakers, so rødgrød med fløde, literally "red porridge with cream", has been a commonly used shibboleth since the early 1900s.
There's a slow and careful version on YouTube:
…which all reminds me of this great (Norwegian) skit suggesting that Danish is not even comprehensible to Danes:
J.W. Brewer said,
February 13, 2025 @ 12:31 pm
This may preceded the rise of roller skates, but Denmark used to have a variety of tropical colonies with beaches and sunshine before deciding to exit the imperialism/colonization business over the course of the 19th and early 20th centuries. Their last such outpost was the Dansk Vestindien, which they sold to Woodrow Wilson for US$25 million back when that seemed a sizable sum, and which are now known as the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Other than a few toponyms there is, I am given to understand, little in the way of remaining traces of the Danish language in the U.S.V.I. and even during Danish rule the local creole (now extinct) was more Dutch-based than Danish-based. But as of 30 years ago I was told that there were still a handful of lawyers practicing in the Virgin Islands who could perhaps not pronounce or carry a conversation in Danish but did have enough reading knowledge of Danish in one specialized register that they could interpret pre-1917 real estate deeds that sometimes remained relevant to understanding who had which specific rights regarding which specific parcels of land.