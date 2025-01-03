Cutting edge calligraphy

January 3, 2025

This is a truly impressive form of calligraphy, the likes of which I've never seen before:

What won't they think of next as means for writing sinographs?

Selected readings

[h.t. Tim Leonard]

  1. Annie Gottlieb said,

    January 3, 2025 @ 10:03 pm

    What IS that green substance?

