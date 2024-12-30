Emily Wilson's Odyssey
"Oh, you've never read The Odyssey???"
Your timing is perfect. Emily Wilson's translation is the best one in literally ages, has that sweet iambic pentameter to give it a "bouncy" feel, & makes dudebros cry that the classic has "gone woke". pic.twitter.com/zN5uSPTJSY
— Librarian Mama (@hyuumanatees) December 26, 2024
It was published in 2017. Why have so many people been talking about it this weekend?
CJ said,
December 30, 2024 @ 12:10 pm
My immediate guess is that Jorge Rivera-Herrans released the "The Ithaca Saga" of his "Epic: The Musical", which is an adapted retelling of the Odyssey. I've seen several Tiktokers say variations of "You're surprised by the ending and what the suitors planned? Go read the actual saga. I recommend Wilson's version. I'll wait."
John from Cincinnati said,
December 30, 2024 @ 12:36 pm
Those of us of a certain age were introduced to The Odyssey of Homer via the George Herbert Palmer translation of 1884.
The full 1921 edition is free online from Google books here