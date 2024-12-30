Emily Wilson's Odyssey

December 30, 2024

It was published in 2017.  Why have so many people been talking about it this weekend?

  1. CJ said,

    December 30, 2024 @ 12:10 pm

    My immediate guess is that Jorge Rivera-Herrans released the "The Ithaca Saga" of his "Epic: The Musical", which is an adapted retelling of the Odyssey. I've seen several Tiktokers say variations of "You're surprised by the ending and what the suitors planned? Go read the actual saga. I recommend Wilson's version. I'll wait."

  2. John from Cincinnati said,

    December 30, 2024 @ 12:36 pm

    Those of us of a certain age were introduced to The Odyssey of Homer via the George Herbert Palmer translation of 1884.
    The full 1921 edition is free online from Google books here

    Tell of the storm-tossed man, O Muse, who wandered long after he sacked the sacred citadel of Troy. Many the men whose towns he saw, whose ways he proved; and many a pang he bore in his own breast at sea, while struggling for his life and his men's safe return. Yet even so, despite his zeal, he did not save his men; for through their own perversity they perished, having recklessly devoured the kine of the exalted Sun, who therefore took away the day of their return. Of this, O goddess, daughter of Zeus, speak as thou wilt to us.

