In a separate note, Christian Horn adds:
At least one friend with English/Japanese knowledge was also not successful. Maybe there is an English version.. or maybe not, and potentially also in other cases there are quotes attributed to someone are tanslated into other languages, get cited there – but are not related to the assumed author?
Selected readings
Bruce Rusk said,
December 28, 2024 @ 8:32 pm
Maybe a version of “Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it", whether Churchill said it or not?