"Bach Thing Day"

Yesterday's Frazz:


That's a pun on "Boxing Day", ICYMI…

  1. S Frankel said,

    December 27, 2024 @ 11:15 am

    Unfortunately Bach, a Lutheran, never had occasion to write an Officium Defunctorum a.k.a. Bach's Office for the Dead.

  2. Kate Bunting said,

    December 27, 2024 @ 11:36 am

    Boxing Day being a British thing, but the pun on 'baroque' doesn't work in British English!

  3. Nick Z said,

    December 27, 2024 @ 1:02 pm

    It works much better than Bach thing for Boxing. The completely different vowels (in British English, at any rate), and sibilant – dental fricative alternation made it utterly opaque to me until I was told what that was meant to represent.

  4. Philip Taylor said,

    December 27, 2024 @ 1:47 pm

    Like Nick (above) "Bach thing day" went straight over the head of this Briton, whilst "I baroque it" was immediately obvious. But I winced at the use of "shoot", where most Britons would say "shit".

  5. Roscoe said,

    December 27, 2024 @ 2:09 pm

    If you performed “Und es waren Hirten in derselben Gegend,” BWV 248 (Part 2 of the Christmas Oratorio) on its assigned date of December 26, would it be a Bach sing day?

  6. Geoff M said,

    December 27, 2024 @ 2:56 pm

    While J.S. Bach never composed a requiem, his youngest son wrote a partial one!

  7. Chas Belov said,

    December 27, 2024 @ 3:26 pm

    @Philip Taylor: Actually, "shoot" is a common American euphemism for "shit" and one I would expect to see in a newspaper strip, which Frazz is.

