"Bach Thing Day"
« previous post | next post »
That's a pun on "Boxing Day", ICYMI…
December 27, 2024 @ 10:42 am · Filed by Mark Liberman under Linguistics in the comics
« previous post | next post »
That's a pun on "Boxing Day", ICYMI…
December 27, 2024 @ 10:42 am · Filed by Mark Liberman under Linguistics in the comics
RSS feed for comments on this post · TrackBack URI
Powered By WordPress
S Frankel said,
December 27, 2024 @ 11:15 am
Unfortunately Bach, a Lutheran, never had occasion to write an Officium Defunctorum a.k.a. Bach's Office for the Dead.
Kate Bunting said,
December 27, 2024 @ 11:36 am
Boxing Day being a British thing, but the pun on 'baroque' doesn't work in British English!
Nick Z said,
December 27, 2024 @ 1:02 pm
It works much better than Bach thing for Boxing. The completely different vowels (in British English, at any rate), and sibilant – dental fricative alternation made it utterly opaque to me until I was told what that was meant to represent.
Philip Taylor said,
December 27, 2024 @ 1:47 pm
Like Nick (above) "Bach thing day" went straight over the head of this Briton, whilst "I baroque it" was immediately obvious. But I winced at the use of "shoot", where most Britons would say "shit".
Roscoe said,
December 27, 2024 @ 2:09 pm
If you performed “Und es waren Hirten in derselben Gegend,” BWV 248 (Part 2 of the Christmas Oratorio) on its assigned date of December 26, would it be a Bach sing day?
Geoff M said,
December 27, 2024 @ 2:56 pm
While J.S. Bach never composed a requiem, his youngest son wrote a partial one!
Chas Belov said,
December 27, 2024 @ 3:26 pm
@Philip Taylor: Actually, "shoot" is a common American euphemism for "shit" and one I would expect to see in a newspaper strip, which Frazz is.