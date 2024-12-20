New words

December 20, 2024

Today's SMBC starts this way:

The whole thing:

The Mouseover title: "Sadly, the patreon subscriber ideas were all better than mine."

The Aftercomic:

2 Comments »

  1. jin defang said,

    December 20, 2024 @ 8:50 am

    clever, but IMHO if adopted would be a real exprovement in the English language.

  2. Mark Liberman said,

    December 20, 2024 @ 9:23 am

    @jin defang:

    But think of the opportunities for comprovement, deprovement, transprovement, interprovement, and even reprovement…

