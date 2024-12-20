New words
« previous post |
Today's SMBC starts this way:
The whole thing:
The Mouseover title: "Sadly, the patreon subscriber ideas were all better than mine."
The Aftercomic:
December 20, 2024 @ 8:35 am · Filed by Mark Liberman under Linguistics in the comics
« previous post |
Today's SMBC starts this way:
The whole thing:
The Mouseover title: "Sadly, the patreon subscriber ideas were all better than mine."
The Aftercomic:
December 20, 2024 @ 8:35 am · Filed by Mark Liberman under Linguistics in the comics
RSS feed for comments on this post · TrackBack URI
Powered By WordPress
jin defang said,
December 20, 2024 @ 8:50 am
clever, but IMHO if adopted would be a real exprovement in the English language.
Mark Liberman said,
December 20, 2024 @ 9:23 am
@jin defang:
But think of the opportunities for comprovement, deprovement, transprovement, interprovement, and even reprovement…