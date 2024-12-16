Alphabetic "Mr." and "Mrs. / Ms." in Chinese

Before this phenomenon was called to my attention by .Gábor Ugray, I had never seen or heard of it before, so I had to do a bit of research to figure it out.

My conclusion is that 'r stands for "Mr." and that 's stands for "Mrs. / Ms.".  This site was helpful.

As for the sign, it says:

Bǎnmiàn chūzū

版面出租

"Space for rent"

One more step for the alphabetization and Englishization of Sinitic.

 

[Thanks to Zhaofei Chen and Jing Hu]

