The PRC uses hànyǔ pīnyīn 汉语拼音 ("Sinitic spelling") for phonetic annotation, Taiwan uses zhùyīn fúhào 注音符號 ("phonetic symbols") for the same purpose. Since we are well acquainted with pīnyīn, but not very familiar with zhùyīn fúhào, I will focus on the latter in this post:

Mark Swofford, "If you ever find yourself stuck on how to pronounce English", Pinyin News (5/7/23):

Here are some lyrics from a popular song, “Count on Me,” by Bruno Mars, with a Mandarin translation. The interesting part is that a Taiwanese third-grader has penciled in some phonetic guides for him or herself, using a combination of zhuyin fuhao (aka bopo mofo) (sometimes with tone marks!), English (as a gloss for English! and English pronunciation of some letters and numbers), and Chinese characters (albeit not always correctly written Chinese characters — not that I could do any better myself). Again, this is a Taiwanese third-grader and so is someone unlikely to know Hanyu Pinyin.

Here is Mark's transcription of the third-grader's pencilled marks in bopomofo, sinographs, and the roman alphabet:

“If you ever find yourself stuck”

If ㄧˊㄈㄨˊ yífú you ever ㄟㄈㄦ ei-f’er find 5 five yourself U ㄦㄒㄧㄦㄈㄨ U’er xi’erfu stuck ㄙ打可 s-dake

“I’ll be the light to guide you.”

I’ll ㄞㄦ ài’er be ㄅㄧ bi the ㄌ l[e] light 賴特 * laite to 兔 tu guide 蓋 gai you you you

“Find out what we’re made of”

Find ㄈㄞ ˋ fài out ㄠㄊㄜ ao-t’e what 花得 huade we’re ㄨㄧㄚ wi’a made 妹的 meide of 歐福 oufu

“When we are called to help our friends in need”

What when 花 hua we ㄨㄧ wi are ㄚ a called 扣 kou to 兔 tu help 嘿ㄜㄆ hei’e-p[e] our ㄠㄦ ao’er friends ㄈㄨㄌㄣˇ的ㄙ fulen-de-s in 硬 ying need [?] [?]

I'm impressed, both by the third-grader's resourcefulness in annotating the sounds of Bruno Mars' lyrics with three different systems and by Mark's ability to transcribe his / her faint pencil marks.

