After having been away for a couple of months, when I returned home, I found this message from Maia Karpovich:

Yesterday, I ordered some 100 watt 'corn bulbs' from Amazon to deal with the darkness in my bedroom. The box came with some 'warm tips' included as an insert.

To boot, the term 'corn bulb' is interesting linguistically as it has a double meaning–seemingly derived from the original 'chip on board' (CoB) LED arrays used in them, as well as the resemblance of the yellow LED packages on a cylindrical housing to a corn cob. In fact, the older through-mount LEDs bore even more resemblance to corn kernels.

Maia seems to have been attracted by the "warm tips" on the box, a sure sign that Chinglish is lurking nearby, even though there may be no Chinese characters visible, as also here:

We have encountered the Chinese expression that is behind "warm tip" before. It is:

Wēnxīn tíshì 溫馨提示 ("gentle reminder") (see "Selected readings" below)

I was more interested in the trademark Fannicoo, which belongs to a company in Shenzhen that offers the following goods and services:

Baby bottle sterilizers; Barbecues and grills; Bath installations; Electric food warmers; Electric torches for lighting; Germicidal lamps for purifying air; Household air cleaners; Lamp bulbs; Lamps; LED luminaires; Light reflectors; Lighting apparatus for vehicles; Lighting apparatus, namely, lighting installations; Rear lights for vehicles; Toilet seats

Sometimes the company parse-spells its name as "FanNicoo" and sometimes only has one "o" at the end but mostly "oo", even in the same document. I fell into half a dozen rabbit holes in search of the company's Chinese name, but gave up after half an hour.

