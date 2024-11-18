« previous post |

The title of this video is "This Is Not Korean But It Is [recte Is It] Cantonese!? | Can We Use the Korean Alphabet to Write Cantonese?"

Well, if you can use Hangul for an Indonesian language, as with Cia-Cia (see "Selected readings" below), why not Cantonese?

As for the problem of tones, in my estimation it's the same as with Mandarin, namely, parsing and segmentation into suitable syntactic and lexical units. If that is done carefully, rationally, and logically, homophony decreases drastically, to a degree that it is not much more of a problem than it is in English and many other languages, in which case context helps to solve most of the remaining ambiguities.

Selected readings

[Thanks to Alex Baumans]

Permalink