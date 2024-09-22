« previous post |

I was in a Salt Lake City shop called Caputo's that bills itself as a Market and Deli, Purveyors of Regional Italian and Southern European Foods. It reminds me somewhat of the great Di Bruno Bros. in Philly, but more on the "paisan"* side (sort of like the South Asian word "desi" as used in America to describe a small down-home food shop that caters to folks from the subcontinent).

[*I absolutely love that Italian word! So much depends on the intonation with which you say it. A scholarly disquisition on a more formal set of Italian words for the same idea is the following:

You are probably thinking of the variations of the Italian “compare” often used in various dialects in the south, particularly cumpà/compà or ‘mpare/‘mbare. From Latin “compater”, formed by “cum” (with) and “pater” (father), which originally referred to the person present with the father at a child’s baptism, the child’s godfather. Over centuries these forms became a common greeting among friends in southern dialects. Since many immigrants from Italy to the US in the early 20th century were from the south and spoke their dialects, cumpà/compà /‘mpare/‘mbare became known as Italian-American colloquialisms.

In Italian, naturally I would say fra as in fratello (brother). It is very common to shorten the word by cutting off the end and emphasizing the vowel that remains at the end. To say "hey bro" in Italian, I would use one of these: “Ehi fra…” “Oi fra…” “Ciao fra…” “Ei fra…”

Another slang term for “bro” or “dude” is “zio” (uncle, like Spanish “tío,” and has the same slang meaning in Spanish too)

It comes from one of my two favorite New Jersey undergraduate paisans who took my classes a few years ago.]

I was chatting with two of the young staff members at Caputo's and asked them what they thought of a nearby Italian trattoria. They said, "A bit too bijou". There may have been a final syllable, something like "-y; -ni", but I didn't quite catch it, at least not the consonant segment, if there was one.

So I asked them to spell the word, and neither of them could do so. Then I asked them what the word meant, and the girl said "It's a fancy way to say 'fancy'", and the guy agreed with her, "Yeah, it means 'fancy'."

I thought that was an interesting way to define a word that their auditor (me) did not have the foggiest idea of what it meant.

After I left Caputo's, I gave a lot of thought to what that word "bijou'i" was and its derivation. To tell the truth, from the moment I heard the girl say "It's a fancy way to say 'fancy'", I could not help but think of "bijoux" ("jewelry", something precious; cf. "bling"). Also, the way these two young Americans said the word and talked about it, for some reason, I couldn't escape thinking that it was Congolese, of whom there are many in the SLC area. I may be completely wrong about this, and it is merely a surmise, but "bijou'i" just seemed like a Franco-Dutch Congolese creole word with an American adjectival ending. (Hah!)

