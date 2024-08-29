Freemium worship

August 29, 2024 @ 9:28 am · Filed by under Linguistics in the comics

« previous post |

Today's SMBC:

Mouseover title: "Somehow it became God week on SMBC".

(Referencing these previous strips.)

The AfterComic:

More and more internet content is either totally or partially pay-walled — SMBC is still free, so consider their Patreon or their merch

August 29, 2024 @ 9:28 am · Filed by under Linguistics in the comics


1 Comment »

  1. Philip Taylor said,

    August 29, 2024 @ 10:13 am

    SMBC is still free, so consider their Patreon or their merch…

    I am fully aware that my reaction is both atypical and irrational, but I cannot help but note that of all the modern foreshortenings ("television" -> " tele", "telecommunications" -> "telecom", "pilot project" -> "pilot", "technology" -> "tech", etc.), the one that most causes me to want to vomit is "merchandise" -> "merch".

RSS feed for comments on this post · TrackBack URI

Leave a Comment