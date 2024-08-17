« previous post |

"The mysterious slowdown of VPNs in China", Drum Tower, The Economist (newsletter), Gabriel Crossley (China correspondent) (8/15/24)

Every summer Communist Party bigwigs leave Beijing and go to recharge in the resort town of Beidaihe on the coast. This coincides with the silly season for China watchers. There is little hard news, so rumours fly. Some are baseless speculations about the health of Xi Jinping, China’s supreme leader. Others are more well-founded, such as a report that Hu Xijin, a prominent nationalist commentator, has been muzzled on social media (probably for accidentally overstepping the party line). And some are true but harder to explain: like the fact that virtual private networks (VPNs) are getting slower.

A VPN is a piece of software which makes it appear as if a computer or mobile phone is located in another country. They are an unfortunate necessity for many of us who live in China, because the government blocks online content it does not like (using a system known as the “great firewall”). VPN users can evade the censors and view blacklisted websites such as Facebook, Google and X.



But this summer popular VPNs became less reliable. Foreigners who live here are complaining. So are many Chinese. On Weibo, a social-media site, netizens said their “ladders” over the great firewall (as VPNs are known) seemed to have broken. A tracking tool run by GreatFire, a censorship watchdog, suggests the problem is widespread. Over the last 60 days, a VPN from a company called Astrill has been running 47% slower than in the previous 60 days. Another, run by ExpressVPN, a big provider of the software, has been 70% slower. It is probably the Chinese government disrupting the networks.



Technically it is illegal to use a VPN in China without official permission. But things are usually less strict in practice because the government finds VPNs useful too. Without them foreigners would be less likely to visit and local businesses would struggle to find overseas customers. So in the past officials struck a balance. They only throttled VPNs during important events, such as the meeting of China’s legislature every spring.



No such events are happening now. So the timing of this crackdown is a puzzle. In general, though, China’s censorship regime is getting tighter. Subjects that were once safe to talk about in a critical way online, such as the state of the economy, are now deemed sensitive. Perhaps the government has started to think the risks of VPNs outweigh the benefits, says a co-founder of GreatFire. If anyone knows the answer to the puzzle, they are probably sunning themselves on a beach in Beidaihe.

This is a significant phenomenon.

It reminds me of the years after the Tiananmen Massacre before the internet was widely used and people relied on fax machines to spread urgent news, all the fax machines were required to be turned off in the weeks before and after 6/4.

"Beidaihe: Use by Communist Party" — the summer retreats (aka "summer summits") of the top leaders of the CCP are highly secretive, and strange — sometimes extremely dangerous and destructive — things happen before or after they take place (e.g., the demise of Marshal Lin Biao, on September 13, 1971 and the mega explosions with the force of tactical nuclear weapons that occurred at Tianjin on August 12, 2015, especially when it is known that contentious issues are in the air.

[Thanks to Mark Metcalf]

