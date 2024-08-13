Prefixes and suffixes for common Japanese dishes

From Bored Panda (8/5/24).  For people who love food and the culinary arts, this issue of Bored Panda, which has fifty parts, is almost like a bible.

Alas, no shime (see first item under "Selected readings" below, though nabe is mentioned in that post).

Selected readings       

[Thanks to Mark Metcalf]

  1. Josh R. said,

    August 13, 2024 @ 7:37 pm

    "Don" is literally short for "donburi," so a dish that is [X]-don should *always* be served in some kind of bowl.

    That said, I know that this cannot be assumed for Japanese menus outside Japan. Visiting a chain Japanese restaurant in the Twin Cities, I saw that they had "unadon", i.e., unagi donburi. I pictured this:

    https://ja.wikipedia.org/wiki/%E9%B0%BB%E4%B8%BC#/media/%E3%83%95%E3%82%A1%E3%82%A4%E3%83%AB:Tokyo_Chikuyotei_Unadon01s2100.jpg

    What I got was a plate of rice over which were laid thin, alternating strips of very dry unagi and pickled daikon. That was rough.

  2. Graeme Orr said,

    August 13, 2024 @ 9:13 pm

    The Kenko Sushi House at my university serves everything – 'don' or not – in one of these plastic waxed cylindrical containers. https://wolt.com/en/aut/vienna/restaurant/kenko-bowls-sushirritos

    Does this really count as a 'bowl'? Or is there another everyday Japanese word for it?

    I'm always struck by how exacting traditional Japanese (food) culture is; alongside how modern Japanese life embraced plastics more than most.

