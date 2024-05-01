Languageness
Jichang Lulu briefly alluded to work on languages of Italy in the dialectometry thread (here [the whole comment is well worth reading, as are the comments by Jonathan Smith [here — this one on an earlier thread, here, here, and here] on that post). He also thought that Language Log readers might find of interest some comments in this paper by Mauro Tosco.
"Measuring languageness: Fact-checking and debunking a few common myths", DIVE-IN
“Interestingly, the more traditional classifications are marred by purely sociolinguistic analyses – and quite often their accompanying political and ideological underpinnings – the more they are proven wrong when dialectometry is applied.”
(Tosco: homepage; International Research Group on Contested Languages)
Abstract
The article critically discusses a few common objections to an intrinsic, language-internal definition of what constitutes a ‘language’ (and, conversely, a ‘dialect’). It argues that, contra postmodernism (1.), languages do exist, they can be counted and languageness can be measured independently and even notwithstanding the speakers’ beliefs and ideologies (2.). It further refutes as unsound all the common criticisms to intelligibility as a tool in assessing languageness: while deviations from common-sense assessments may be expected but are not really of concern to science (3.1.), intelligibility asymmetries (3.2.), apparent infinite graduality (3.3.) and dialect chains (3.4.) are only partial problems to be solved empirically. On the contrary, intelligibility can and is routinely measured in different sciences, and, when applied to language, it tends to dovetail with other criteria, such as dialectometry and the counting of isoglosses (4.)
Envoi (instead of a conclusion)
Just as measuring the intelligibility between, say, English and Mandarin makes little sense, also a dialectometric approach to these languages will be a colossal waste of time, because zero or a figure close to it is the result. Crucially, dialectometry, as its very name implies, is a tool to measure dialectal difference: it is feasible up to a certain limit, but when whole phonemes (and all the phonemes in a string) are different it becomes impracticable. This does not detract from its usefulness: it is exactly the intricacy of multilingual situations across the globe among a multiplicity of minorities (their ‘messiness’, for the unfortunate monolinguals of many Western countries who since generations have been the victims of the aggressive linguistic policies of the modern state) that calls for painstaking measurement.
Is this “superdiversity” (Blommaert & Rampton 2012)? Maybe. Certainly, it is the only sensible approach to an assessment of language diversity, which, in its turn, is a prerequisite to salvaging what of it is salvageable (Tosco 2017).
For the time being, we can be content with reiterating that:
• languages do exist. Beyond the veil of political and ideological narratives, languages exist because communication exists; different languages are the result of different and mutually unintelligible solutions to the communication problem.
• languageness is measurable because intelligibility is measurable.
• while Ausbau-ization (Tosco 2008) involves the use of linguistic tools with a view to increase the distance of a language (its Abstand level) vis-à-vis its neighboring competitors, in the end it is Abstand languages that general linguistics deals with.
(Brasca and his supervisor Mauro Tamburelli have an earlier paper on Gallo-Italic classification based on dialectometry — referenced in the thesis, and above in the Tosco paper.)
.mau. said,
May 1, 2024 @ 6:37 am
Intelligibility was never mutual: Portuguese speaker may understand Italian, but Italian people find it difficult to understand spoken Portuguese. As for Lombard and Piedmontese, I believe that the latter has more forms taken from Occitan: but keep in mind that in some Piedmontese valley the dialect is actually a form of Franco-Provençal, which is Gallo-Romance but different.
J.W. Brewer said,
May 1, 2024 @ 7:01 am
This is an interesting paper and I appreciate the link. I enjoyed the unusually-terse-for-scholarly-writing "So what?" as a response to a certain sort of objection. I don't quite know what to do with the dialect-chain analysis where the claim is that both a) to the extent the ends of the chain aren't mutually intelligible, you can figure out mathematically the minimum (and thus maximum?) number of separate "languages" the chain needs to be partitioned into, but b) there may in a given case be multiple, inconsistent partitions that will all work mathematically, thus making the choice among them (and which particular "dialect" is then assigned to which particular "language") arbitrary.
Chris Button said,
May 1, 2024 @ 7:10 am
I mentioned this on the other post too.
I personally once helped analyze the phonetics of a "Naga" language from India (albeit from spectrograms rather than fieldwork). I put Naga in quotes here because the language was actually Kuki, but the speakers identified ethnically as Kuki.
Chris Button said,
May 1, 2024 @ 7:11 am
Sorry, I mean "identified ethnically as Naga."
Jarek Weckwerth said,
May 1, 2024 @ 7:25 am
I second J. W. Brewer in recommending the piece. It's just 7 pages. And it's intriguing.
I need to be cautious, so I'm going to limit myself (as someone brought up in the tradition of Labovian and Trudgillian sociolinguistics) to the following thought in reaction to Tosco's claim that "languageness is measurable because intelligibility is measurable":
(1) Age is measurable. (2) Adultness (e.g. legal voting and drinking age) is 18 in my country. (3) Is adultness measurable using age in a fully objective and reliable way?
Mark Liberman said,
May 1, 2024 @ 8:04 am
"Languageness is measurable because intelligibility is measurable"?
But is intelligibility measurable in a reproducible and consistent way, across variation in speakers, listeners, topics, styles, acoustic conditions, etc. etc.?
No.
Or rather, every single one of those variables, and every one of their interactions, has a significant effect on any relevant measure of what we might choose to call "intelligibility".
And as noted, intelligibility is also typically asymmetrical.
This doesn't mean that there's no coherent statistical concept of "languageness".
But it does mean that any attempt to define "languageness" in a coherent way will look a lot like a perception-focused version of dialectometry.