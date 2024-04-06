« previous post |

If someone is investigating texts, they can concentrate on the subject / content / style / linguistic nature of the writing. Increasingly, however, scholars have begun to concentrate on the objects and materials on which the writing takes place. From this, they tease out all sorts of interesting information about the social, political, and economic aspects of the texts. A new book on this topic is Thomas Kelly's The Inscription of Things: Writing and Materiality in Early Modern China (New York: Columbia University Press, 2023).

Why would an inkstone have a poem inscribed on it? Early modern Chinese writers did not limit themselves to working with brushes and ink, and their texts were not confined to woodblock-printed books or the boundaries of the paper page. Poets carved lines of verse onto cups, ladles, animal horns, seashells, walking sticks, boxes, fans, daggers, teapots, and musical instruments. Calligraphers left messages on the implements ordinarily used for writing on paper. These inscriptions—terse compositions in verse or epigrammatic prose—relate in complex ways to the objects on which they are written.

Thomas Kelly develops a new account of the relationship between Chinese literature and material culture by examining inscribed objects from the late Ming and early to mid-Qing dynasties. He considers how the literary qualities of inscriptions interact with the visual and physical properties of the things that bear them. Kelly argues that inscribing an object became a means for authors to grapple with the materiality and technologies of writing. Facing profound social upheavals, from volatility in the marketplace to the violence of dynastic transition, writers turned to inscriptions to reflect on their investments in and dependence on the permanence of the written word. Shedding new light on cultures of writing in early modern China, The Inscription of Things broadens understandings of the links between the literary and the material.

Another instance of this genre of scholarly writing is Xiuyuan Mi's University of Pennsylvania dissertation, "Reinventing Poetry: Popular Audiences and Polyphonic Space During the Song-Jin-Yuan Transition (1050-1300)", but for a period nearly a millennium earlier. See especially chapter 2, in which she looks at inscriptions on ceramic pillows. The questions she raises about why poets / artists would inscribe their work on something so seemingly so unlikely and quixotic as a rock-hard pillow are fascinating, albeit extraintuitive.

Selected readings

[Thanks to John Rohsenow]

Permalink