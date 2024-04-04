« previous post |

Photograph of an artistic arrangement on the wall of a tea shop in Philadelphia's Chinatown.

(Nothing can be done about the shadows behind the characters and the letters, because they are affixed to the wall in such a way that they stand out from it.)

iiù nián chuán chá qíng

六年傳茶情

"six years transmitting affection for tea"

bǎi nián chuán rén ài

百年傳人愛

"a hundred years transmitting love for people"

The English translation on the wall is:

After six years of tea affection,

a hundred years of ace love.

After showing this to about thirty native speaker graduate students and not one of them being able to understand what is meant by "ace love" nor where the "ace" part comes from in the Chinese, I ran down to Chinatown myself and asked the staff and management of the shop what gives with "ace love". There were approximately ten of them working there at the time. None of them could answer my question about "ace love", and they didn't seem to be bothered by that. The best that a couple of them could come up with is that "ace love" means "passion", but none of them could correlate that with anything in the Chinese.

The boba tea was excellent — tasted like real tea (mine was oolong) well prepared, the atmosphere was pleasant, and the staff were cheerful.

[Thanks to Nick Tursi and Zhaofei Chen]

