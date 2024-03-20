« previous post |

New book from Brill:

Sino-Iranian and Sino-Arabian Relations in Late Antiquity

China and the Parthians, Sasanians, and Arabs in the First Millennium

Series:



Crossroads – History of Interactions across the Silk Routes, Volume: 8



Author: Jeffrey Kotyk

What type of exchanges occurred between West and East Asia in the first millennium CE? What sort of connections existed between Persia and China? What did the Chinese know of early Islam?

This study offers an overview of the cultural, diplomatic, commercial, and religious relationships that flourished between Iran and China, building on the pioneering work of Berthold Laufer’s Sino-Iranica (1919) while utilizing a diverse array of Classical Chinese sources to tell the story of Sino-Iran in a fresh light to highlight the significance of transcultural networks across Asia in late antiquity.

This is a much-needed book, to fill in the void left after the publication of Berthold Laufer's great Sino-Iranica: Chinese Contributions to the History of Civilization in Ancient Iran (Chicago, 1919)

Selected readings

Berthold Laufer, Sino-Iranica: Chinese Contributions to the History of Civilization in Ancient Iran, Publication 201, Anthropological Series, Vol. XV, No. 3 (Chicago: Field Museum of Natural History, 1919)

[h.t. Geoff Wade]

