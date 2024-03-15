« previous post |

Sino-Platonic Papers is pleased to announce the publication of its three-hundred-and-forty-first issue:

"On the Origins of the Alphabet: Orion/Osiris in Need of a Head/Seed, the Roots of Writing, the Neolithic Europe Word as Sun/Seed System (NEWS), and a Solution to the Tartaria and Gradeshnista Tablets," by Brian R. Pellar.



http://www.sino-platonic.org/complete/spp341_alphabet_orion_osiris.pdf



Abstract

This paper offers new information supporting the thesis presented in "On the Origins of the Alphabet: The Cycle of Emmer Wheat and Seed/Word Selection within the Proto-Sinaitic/Phoenician/Hebrew Alphazodiac and the Chinese Lunar Zodiac" (Sino-Platonic Papers, no. 328). It offers fresh evidence to help prove that the twenty-two-letter Phoenician alphabet is based on the zodiac, which, in turn, is based on Egyptian celestial diagrams and the life-sustaining cycle of wheat-growing and harvesting. Even more importantly, this evidence could shed light on the invention of writing and the alphabet, illuminating its "mythical" (rather than actual) time and location, which appears to have been understood as located at the celestial opening/"gateway" between Gemini and Taurus, where the Milky Way joined and became one with the vernal equinox and the equator – the midway point of the sun's track between upper and lower, the north and the south. That midway gate was the sacred spot where the sun/seed/Word was believed to have been born, and it pre-dates writing itself, since the Gemini Gate goes back at least to the Neolithic village of Catalhoyuk, with the headless Orion symbolizing the "heading stage" and birth of the seed of Emmer wheat. Thus, the Gemini Gate, with its sacred symbolism associated with gates, pi, and the birth of the sun/seed/Word, sheds light on the reasons the inventors of the Phoenician alphabet highlighted it as the juncture between the two loops of the alphabet (the northern and southern). This paper also offers a solution to the Tartaria and Gradeshnitsa tablets, as well as showcases a classification system that explains the origin and use of "select" glyphs/graphemes in Neolithic Europe, i.e., the Neolithic Europe Word as Sun/Seed System – NEWS. This system, which reflects aspects of a true writing system – not proto-writing – is not only apparent within Neolithic China, but the complexity and unification of this system precludes the possibility that it arose independently in China. Furthermore, Appendix 1 will discuss a little known ancient zodiac called the Taghit Zodiac, which contains strong evidence linking it to both the Phoenician alphabet and the zodiac.

Pellar has explored related themes across other issues of Sino-Platonic Papers.

SPP 328:

On the Origins of the Alphabet: The Cycle of Emmer Wheat and Seed/Word Selection within the Proto-Sinaitic/Phoenician/Hebrew Alphazodiac and the Chinese Lunar Zodiac

http://www.sino-platonic.org/complete/spp328_alphabet_zodiac.pdf



SPP 296:

On the Origins of the Alphabet: The Rapallo Alphazodiac and the Birth of the Sun as the Seed/Word

http://www.sino-platonic.org/complete/spp296_alphabet_zodiac.pdf



SPP 263:

The Foundation of Myth: A Unified Theory of the Link Between Seasonal/Celestial Cycles, the Precession, Theology, and the Alphabet/Zodiac, Part II

http://sino-platonic.org/complete/spp263_foundation_of_myth.pdf



SPP 246:

On the Origins of the Alphabet: New Evidence

http://sino-platonic.org/complete/spp246_alphabet_origins.pdf



SPP 219:

The Foundation of Myth: A Unified Theory on the Link Between Seasonal/Celestial Cycles, the Precession, Theology, and the Alphabet/Zodiac, Part I

http://sino-platonic.org/complete/spp219_foundation_of_myth.pdf



SPP 196:

On the Origins of the Alphabet

http://sino-platonic.org/complete/spp196_alphabet.pdf



