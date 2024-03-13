Sinoglyphic scripts for Sinitic and non-Sinitic languages in East / Southeast Asia
Forthcoming from De Gruyter, July 14, 2024 (ISBN: 9783111382746):
Vernacular Chinese-Character Manuscripts from East and Southeast Asia, edited by: David Holm.
Volume 40 in the series Studies in Manuscript Cultures
Keywords: Asia; vernacular; ritual; library collections; recitation
Topics: Asian Literature; Asian and Pacific Studies; Dialectology; Linguistics and Semiotics; Literary Studies; Literature of other Nations and Languages; Southeast Asia; Textual Scholarship; Theoretical Frameworks and Disciplines
Selected readings
[h.t. Geoff Wade]