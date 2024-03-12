« previous post | next post »

This post is going to delve into one aspect of a recently-published article from the Centers for Disease Contol: DeCuir J, Payne AB, Self WH, et al. Interim Effectiveness of Updated 2023–2024 (Monovalent XBB.1.5) COVID-19 Vaccines Against COVID-19–Associated Emergency Department and Urgent Care Encounters and Hospitalization Among Immunocompetent Adults Aged ≥18 Years — VISION and IVY Networks, September 2023–January 2024. MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep 2024;73:180–188.

That's the "Suggested citation" given within the linked article. To get past the citation, you'll need to expand some abbreviations:

"Morb Mortal Wkly Rep" means "Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report".

"VISION" is a backronym for "Virtual SARS-CoV-2, Influenza, and Other respiratory viruses Network", and references a "a multisite, electronic health records (EHR)–based network including 369 EDs and UCs and 229 hospitals in eight states that uses a test-negative, case-control design to estimate COVID-19 VE".

"IVY" stands for "Investigating Respiratory Viruses in the Acutely Ill', and references "a multisite, inpatient network including 26 hospitals in 20 U.S. states that uses a test-negative, case-control design to prospectively enroll patients with COVID-19–like illness (CLI) who receive testing for SARS-CoV-2 within 10 days of illness onset and 3 days of hospital admission".

There's a somewhat de-jargonized version of the article's content by Ian Ingram at MedPage Today — "Latest COVID Shots Protect Against Serious Outcomes — Effectiveness against COVID-related hospitalization ranged from 43% to 52%" — which explains that the article means you probably want to consider getting one of the "recently updated COVID vaccines".

But what I've been trying to decode is only indirectly about the article's content.

The last bit of the article's Data Analysis section tell us:

Analyses were conducted using R software (version 4.3.2; R Foundation) for the VISION analysis and SAS software (version 9.4; SAS Institute) for the IVY analysis. This activity was reviewed by CDC, deemed not research, and was conducted consistent with applicable federal law and CDC policy.**** This activity was reviewed and approved as a research activity by one VISION site.

And the four asterisks take us to the following endnote [with links added to the two cited C.F.R. sections and three U.S.C. sections]:

**** 45 C.F.R. part 46.102(l)(2), 21 C.F.R. part 56; 42 U.S.C. Sect. 241(d); 5 U.S.C. Sect. 552a; 44 U.S.C. Sect. 3501 et seq.

The cited regulations and laws are meant to explain how "this activity … was conducted consistent with applicable federal law and CDC policy". The specific point of interest to me was how and why the described activity is "deemed not research".

We can learn about this in 45 C.F.R. part 46, 102(l), which starts by defining "research" in a way that actually seems to cover the described activity: "Research means a systematic investigation, including research development, testing, and evaluation, designed to develop or contribute to generalizable knowledge."

However, there are four subsections defining specific exceptions to this definition — "For purposes of this part, the following activities are deemed not to be research", and the second of them is

(2) Public health surveillance activities, including the collection and testing of information or biospecimens, conducted, supported, requested, ordered, required, or authorized by a public health authority. Such activities are limited to those necessary to allow a public health authority to identify, monitor, assess, or investigate potential public health signals, onsets of disease outbreaks, or conditions of public health importance (including trends, signals, risk factors, patterns in diseases, or increases in injuries from using consumer products). Such activities include those associated with providing timely situational awareness and priority setting during the course of an event or crisis that threatens public health (including natural or man-made disasters).

As normal lexicography, this is weird — it's like defining mammal in something like the usual way ("A warm-blooded animal that has hair and produces milk to feed its young") and then specifying that certain kinds of mammals, like "Angora goats with brown coat color", are specifically excluded from the category.

But as legal lexicography, this seems to be normal. The motivation, I think, is to avoid more complex re-writing of a law or policy.

In this case, 45 C.F.R part 46 defines policies for the "protection of human subjects", including various sorts of procedures for approving and constraining various stages of various sorts of activities involving those "human subjects". These (evolving) procedures are highly (if variously) complex, and specify elaborate chains of documentation and approval, as well as complex constraints on what sorts of information can be released to whom and when. In that context, the motivation for the four exemptions is clear.

Consider the first exception, covering "Scholarly and journalistic activities (e.g., oral history, journalism, biography, literary criticism, legal research, and historical scholarship)", where recordings and transcripts are often published along with the names of subjects. When the humanities and social sciences first came under the purview of academic Institutional Review Boards, there were several cases where IRBs blindly applied the normal rules for interviews in clinical studies, insisting that the names of oral history subjects could not be published, and that interview recordings and transcripts had to be entirely deleted after studies presenting general conclusions about the "research" in question were completed. (See this 2015 post…)

It would be very complicated to re-write the laws and regulations so that oral history is subject only to appropriate constraints in all of the many places where constraints and procedures are specified — instead, the responsible authorities apparently just decided that oral history is actually just not "research", for the purposes of the regulations in question. (At least they didn't decide that oral history subjects are actually not human…)

As for exemption number 2, covering the cited C.D.C. article, the reasoning seems to be that such work is important and needs to be done and published quickly, without the potentially time-consuming approval process. (This one is the "Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report"…) It also happens to be true that the collection and submission of the underlying data was covered by multiple institutional approvals, though the regulation doesn't seem to require that.

And of course, court cases often involve complex lexicographical arguments, in ways that sometimes seem to defy common sense. (See e.g. "Is a fish a "tangible object'?", 4/30/2014; "A result that no sensible person could have intended", 12/8/2005; etc.)

I assume the laws and policies in other traditions (e.g. Napoleonic) use similar techniques, for similar reasons — readers will no doubt be able to enlighten us.

