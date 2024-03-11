« previous post | next post »

Here are a couple of puzzling word-choices from Charlatan Magazine, sent to me by someone who was somehow put on their mailing list.

This one is from "The Politics of Immigration", 3/3/2024 [emphasis added]:

While Biden patrols the Texas border (taking a wide berth around the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas) he assuages the American voter whose ire toward illegal immigrants under his presidency has doubled. “There were 49.5 million foreign-born residents in the United States (legal and illegal) in 2023,” according to the Center for Immigration Statistics, and the foreign-born population has grown by 4.5 million under Biden's exegesis.

My correspondent identified "exegesis" as a malapropism, but we couldn't figure out what it might be a substitution for. I guess the author might have meant something like "Biden's interpretation (of immigration policy)", though there's nothing else in the article to raise the question of alternative interpretations of such laws or policies.

And here's another odd usage, from "Chasing the Light", 3/10/2024:

The U.S. Senate has passed the Sunshine Protection Act that'll make daylight saving time permanent across the nation. The House has yet to advance the bill out of committee. Likewise, the European Parliament proposed removing daylight saving time altogether across the EU, but the initiative presents challenges for transportation and has yet to be implemented. At the cortex of the debate about clocks lies some science.

Cortex originally meant "the bark, rind, shell, hull", or figuratively "the outward part, covering" of other things, and that seems to be exactly the wrong metaphor for what the Charlatan author had in mind: the fill for "at the ___ of the debate about clocks" should presumably be "center" or "heart", not "rind" or "covering".

Today, cortex is mostly used to mean "the outer or superficial part of an organ or bodily structure", and especially the cerebral cortex. So maybe the author meant to refer somehow to "the brain of the debate" — though that's not a common metaphor. Google finds "about 18,200,000 results" for "at the heart of the debate", and no results at all for "at the brain of the debate" or "at the cortex of the debate".

On the other hand, maybe the article's author is insinuating poetically that sleep science is actually "at the rind of the debate" over Daylight Savings Time?

Charlatan Magazine doesn't provide author information for its articles, but its Editor-in-Chief has the look of someone who might be behind that insinuation:



