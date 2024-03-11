At the rind of the debate
Here are a couple of puzzling word-choices from Charlatan Magazine, sent to me by someone who was somehow put on their mailing list.
This one is from "The Politics of Immigration", 3/3/2024 [emphasis added]:
While Biden patrols the Texas border (taking a wide berth around the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas) he assuages the American voter whose ire toward illegal immigrants under his presidency has doubled. “There were 49.5 million foreign-born residents in the United States (legal and illegal) in 2023,” according to the Center for Immigration Statistics, and the foreign-born population has grown by 4.5 million under Biden's exegesis.
My correspondent identified "exegesis" as a malapropism, but we couldn't figure out what it might be a substitution for. I guess the author might have meant something like "Biden's interpretation (of immigration policy)", though there's nothing else in the article to raise the question of alternative interpretations of such laws or policies.
And here's another odd usage, from "Chasing the Light", 3/10/2024:
The U.S. Senate has passed the Sunshine Protection Act that'll make daylight saving time permanent across the nation. The House has yet to advance the bill out of committee. Likewise, the European Parliament proposed removing daylight saving time altogether across the EU, but the initiative presents challenges for transportation and has yet to be implemented. At the cortex of the debate about clocks lies some science.
Cortex originally meant "the bark, rind, shell, hull", or figuratively "the outward part, covering" of other things, and that seems to be exactly the wrong metaphor for what the Charlatan author had in mind: the fill for "at the ___ of the debate about clocks" should presumably be "center" or "heart", not "rind" or "covering".
Today, cortex is mostly used to mean "the outer or superficial part of an organ or bodily structure", and especially the cerebral cortex. So maybe the author meant to refer somehow to "the brain of the debate" — though that's not a common metaphor. Google finds "about 18,200,000 results" for "at the heart of the debate", and no results at all for "at the brain of the debate" or "at the cortex of the debate".
On the other hand, maybe the article's author is insinuating poetically that sleep science is actually "at the rind of the debate" over Daylight Savings Time?
Charlatan Magazine doesn't provide author information for its articles, but its Editor-in-Chief has the look of someone who might be behind that insinuation:
J.W. Brewer said,
March 11, 2024 @ 6:51 am
I'm not entirely sure of how plausibly the necessary substitution could have occurred, but "under Biden's aegis" would make sense in context. The vowels and final consonant of the latter match the final two syllables of the former, and the penultimate consonant of the latter matches the antepenultimate consonant of the former. And both words are in a similar register, which might be one in which the writer lacked full competence?
Doug said,
March 11, 2024 @ 6:52 am
Woth "exegesis" he might have been aiming for "aegis."
J.W. Brewer said,
March 11, 2024 @ 7:04 am
Other possibilities would seem to be:
1. Writer mistakenly or idiosyncratically thinks that "exegesis" of a federal law includes not merely interpretation in the strict sense but broader notions like "administration" or "application."
2. Writer assumes or infers (erroneously but it arguably requires some technical knowledge to know that this is wrong) that if administration A and administration B take different approaches to the enforcement of the same federal law they must necessarily be "interpreting" it differently.
Jonathan Smith said,
March 11, 2024 @ 7:34 am
re: "the cortex of the debate," interference from 'core'… and maybe 'core'+'vortex'
S Frankel said,
March 11, 2024 @ 7:42 am
"… at the core of the debate." Similarly, butchering a deer in the rain is all blood and gore-tex.
Cervantes said,
March 11, 2024 @ 7:42 am
It's surprisingly common for people not to know the meaning of fairly common words. I have noticed that many people think "erstwhile" means something like noteworthy, or perhaps honorable. I once triggered outrage from a physician colleague by writing that doctors "exhort" their patents to take their medications. I'm not entirely sure what she thought it means.
I expect this writer thinks cortex means something like the opposite of it's actual meaning. If you aren't familiar with the anatomy of the brain, but you've heard that consciousness and will reside in the cerebral cortex, you might think of it as meaning something like the center or key area. I agree that exegesis sounds like aegis, which may be the cause of confusion in that case.
Ambarish Sridharanarayanan said,
March 11, 2024 @ 7:47 am
Yeah, with "cortex", probably a confusion between "core" and "crux" …
Martin said,
March 11, 2024 @ 8:13 am
Came here to vote for 'aegis'. In this case it's probably not so much not knowing the meaning, pace Cervantes, as reaching for a specific moderately uncommon word and not quite finding it.
Along the same lines, I just examined a PhD thesis which had the rather splendid sentence 'Theoretical parametrized and imperial models both require up-to-date measurements of these values'. Took me a moment. Apologies to the student concerned if they are a secret LL reader…