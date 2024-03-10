« previous post |

…by virtue of the global spread of English. At least, that's what we can conclude from the click-bait title of a book recently published in France, "La langue anglaise n'existe pas". C'est du français mal prononcé (= "The English language doesn't exist". It's badly-pronounced French).

The author, Bernard Cerquiglini, has some serious credentials, to which he's now added a verified sense of humor. The book opens with a quote from Montaigne:

« C'est icy un Livre de mauvaise foy, Lecteur.» Il faut de l'audace pour citer Montaigne à rebours; nous aurons cet aplomb: la mauvaise foi et ici proclamée, assumée, réflechie.

"Here is a book in bad faith, reader." It requires boldness to cite Montaigne backwards; we will have this confidence: bad faith is here proclaimed, assumed, and considered.

The initial quote (with mauvaise swapped for bonne) comes from the note "Au Lecteur" at the start of Montaigne's Essais. Montaigne goes on to explain

Il t’avertit, dès le début, que je ne l’ai écrit que pour moi et quelques intimes, sans me préoccuper qu’il pût être pour toi de quelque intérêt, ou passer à la postérité ; de si hautes visées sont au-dessus de ce dont je suis capable.

This warns you, from the start, that I've written this only for myself and a few close friends, without worrying about whether it might be of some interest to you, or onwards to posterity; such high aims are beyond my abilities.

So perhaps the "mauvaise foy" switch means that Cerquiglini intends the book to be of interest to us and to posterity?

For more information about its contents, see this brief (French language) review in Fabula, or Tom Barfield's (English language) review in Barron's.

Cerquiglini's book has no English translation yet, as far as I know — though we just need to pronounce the French version badly, n'est-ce pas?

