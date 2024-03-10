« previous post |

This post links to three shorts by @ellecordova — "This is what I think it would be like if famous authors asked you out".

The first one features Kurt Vonnegut, Emily Dickinson, Dr. Seuss, Jane Austen, James Joyce, Virginia Woolf, and Ernest Hemingway:

In the second one, we get we get Edgar Allen Poe, Agatha Christie, Tolkien, (an interruption by) J.D. Salinger, Oscar Wilde, Tolkien con't, Charlotte Brontë, and e.e. cummings:

The third one features Franz Kafka, Henry David Thoreau, Emily Brontë, and George R.R. Martin:

Beyond the evocative parodies of writing styles, it's interesting to consider what she does with performance styles — accent, facial expressions, voice quality. Compare the dialect approximations that she adopts for Agatha Christie and Tolkien:

…with the use of something close to her native American English for Charlotte Brontë and Oscar Wilde:

Perhaps this is because of differences in how strongly she feels the association between authors and speech varieties? Or because of differences in how easily she imagines herself in the authors' roles?

