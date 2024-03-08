« previous post |

I'm so far behind the times with gadgets and trinkets and services that I have never listened to a single audiobook, and I never even heard of Audible until yesterday when Gene Hill told me that his wife, Marri, listens to tons of Audibles because she writes reviews, and as a result they give her lots of free stories to read. Of late, the publishers of Audibles are using narration by AI.

No way to overemphasize the importance of the quality of narration in an Audible. Marri most often prefers to have the author do the narration. Only the author knows how to express the precise emotional quality to a line. Or deliver the right touch of sarcasm.

In a tech work, precision of words and grammar are a must and there is no requirement for emotional expression. But in the art of storytelling, it is required to stimulate the reader's empathy, You can't share the trials or triumphs of a protagonist without the energy of all those emotional stimulants.

Marri described the AI narrations as like listening to a six-year-old read a story in a foreign language. In a monotonous drone that would cure insomnia.

No doubt the AI narration will improve over time, but I'm almost certain they will never be able to meet the demands of most listeners for emotive expression.

So says Gene, and I'm inclined to believe him, though I wonder how far AI narrators can go in capturing the nuances of a literary text. This should be another fun part of the AI humanization ride.

Selected readings

Permalink