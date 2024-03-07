« previous post |

Barry Collins, "The 5 Weirdest Things Elon Musk Told Britain’s Prime Minister About AI", Forbes 11/3/2023:

5. Our New Digital Gods Are Giant Spreadsheets

Musk and Sunak spent some time discussing the difficulties of regulating AI and how it differs from other branches of technology. And that led to a rather strange discussion about the nature of large language models and what they actually are.

Musk described AI models as a “gigantic data file” with “billions of weights and parameters.”

“You can’t just read it and see what it’s going to do. It’s a gigantic file of inscrutable numbers,” he said.

“It sort of ends up being a giant comma-separated value file,” Musk added, describing the kind of file you might open with Microsoft Excel. “Our digital god is a CSV file? Really? OK.”

Or maybe "Not really"?

No doubt you could stuff the parameters for various deep-learning model architectures into a (set of?) spreadsheets. But though I'm no Excel code-monkey, I'm somewhat skeptical that you could program Excel to run (even simple variants of) such models, and even more skeptical that you could program Excel to train them. At least, I'll be interested to learn if anyone has ever done either of these things.

Perhaps Musk just wanted to describe tensors in a way that his audience would understand — but other phrases, starting with something like "a bunch of tables of numbers", would have been just as accessible but less misleading. So I'm led to wonder whether his own understanding is limited.

And there's at least one other odd idea in this section of the Sunak/Musk conversation. The relevant audio is below, followed by a transcript.

Sunak: Look it's- it's a trick- there's probably no perfect answer

and there's a

tricky balance

I d- what are your thought on how we should approach this open source question or

you know where should we be targeting

whatever regulatory or monitoring that we're going to do.

Musk: well- the open source

um algorithms and data

tend to lag the closed source

by six to twelve months

um

but so that- so that-

th- b-

given the rate of improvement that there's actually

therefore

quite a big difference between the c- the closed source and the-

and the open

um

if things are improving by a factor of let's say five

or more

um then being a year behind is- you're five times worse

so it's- it's ((a)) pretty big difference

and that might actually be an ok situation

um

but it- it certainly would- is more- get to the point where you've got open source

um AI that can do-

that- that will start to approach human level intelligence ((perhaps)) exceed it-

um

I don't know quite what to do about it

I- I- I think it's somewhat inevitable-

inevitable that they'll be some amount of open source and I-

I-

I guess I would have a slight bias towards

open source

uh cause at least you can see what's going on

uh whereas closed source you don't know what's going on. Now

it should be said with AI that even if it's open source

do you actually know what's going on because

if you've got a gigantic data file

and um

you know it-

sort of

billions of da- of- of data points or-

weights and parameters

uh

you can't just read it and see what it's going to do

uh it's a gigantic file of inscrutable numbers

um

you- you can test it when you ((it-) when you run it you can test it ag-

you- you can run a bunch of tests to see what it's going to do but

it- it's probabilistic it-

as opposed to

um

deterministic it's not-

it's not like traditional programming where you've got a-

((?))

you've got

((ver-)) discrete logic

and- and- and the outcome is very predictable and you can look-

read each line and see what each line's gonna do

um

uh

a- a neural net is

uh just a whole bunch of probabilities

um

I mean it- it sort of ends up being a giant Comma Separated Value file.

it's like

our digital god is a CSV file?

really?

{laughter}

OK

um

but that- that is kind of what it is.

Sunak: Yeah.

The second questionable idea comes up just before the CSV thing:

um

uh

a- a neural net is

uh just a whole bunch of probabilities

um

I mean it- it sort of ends up being a giant Comma Separated Value file.

it's like

our digital god is a CSV file?

really?

Though "probabilistic neural nets" have existed, the (billions of) numbers in current "neural net" architectures are actually abstract weights, not probabilities. (Where appropriate, a few sets of outputs, typically at the output edge of the network, may be turned into pseudo-probabilities via "softmax" or similar activation functions. But that's not what's happening throughout the system.)

Note that Musk echoed the whole "CSV god" idea in a Xeet on 3/5/2024.

Video for the whole Sunak/Must interview is here.

