« previous post |

From "Lost Futures: A 19th-Century Vision of the Year 2000", The Public Domain Review, 6/30/2012:

What did the year 2000 look like in 1900? Originally commissioned by Armand Gervais, a French toy manufacturer in Lyon, for the 1900 World exhibition in Paris, the first fifty of these paper cards were produced by Jean-Marc Côté, designed to be enclosed in cigarette boxes and, later, sent as postcards. All in all, at least seventy-eight cards were made by Côté and other artists, although the exact number is not known, and some may still remain undiscovered. Each tries to imagine what it would be like to live in the then-distant year of 2000.

Some of the images are related to linguistic communication, for example this Zoom-like interaction:

Of course, given the wax cylinders and foot pedals, as well as the label "Correspondance", the idea was not actually real-time interactions, but rather an exchange of audio-visual recordings, sort of like sending DVDs back and forth via the post office.

The snail-mail character of the imagined network is even clearer in in this vision of "phonographic letters":

And the vision (below) of "listening to the newspaper" — again delivered on wax-cylinder recordings — reminds me of the the AT&T executives in the 1980s, whose response to Bill Dunn's vision of networked digital news was to fund the development of "a cheap-enough piece of hardware combining a modem, a printer, and a cassette recorder, so that subscribers could download a personalized news feed in the wee hours of the morning (when telephone bandwidth was essentially free), and have their choice of a printed or spoken version waiting at breakfast time":

There are lots more remarkably confused predictions where those came from, so have fun!

Permalink