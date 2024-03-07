« previous post |

Mark Metcalf learned something new this Monday morning: YouTube not only provides subtitles, but if the subtitles haven't been created in English, it can generate/translate them on the fly – at least for German. Doesn't seem to be available for Chinese yet.

Select 'CC' at the bottom left of the right side of the video window menu bar to auto-generate the German subtitles. Then click on the gear icon and select auto-translate, from which pick English. You should see English subtitles in near real-time.

The results are mind-boggling: fast as greased lightning and impressively accurate.



Mark tried it out on this interview with the Latvian mezzo-soprano Elīna Garanča at the Wiener Staatsoper about her role as Kundry in Wagner's »Parsifal«. Mark noted that the auto-subtitle generator / translator seems to render the character name "Kundry" as "customer". He's right.

The mixup between Kundry and "customer" is interesting (and understandable). It's because in most of those cases — when she's not actually saying the name "Kundry" (the high messenger of the Grail in Wagner's "Parsifal") — she's saying the German word "Kundin" (fem. for "customer"), but which also has the secondary meaning of "character". (Of course, the auto-translator correctly renders German "Charakter" as English "character" when she uses the German cognate!)

It's fascinating to me that the same sort of informal usage of "customer" as "character" occurs in English:

(informal) A person, especially one engaging in some sort of interaction with others.

a cool customer, a tough customer, an ugly customer

1971 , The Winds of War : Herman Wouk , chapter 52, in Pug could just see Slote's pale face under his fur hat. "I don't agree with you on that. He's a pretty tough customer, Hopkins."

2020 January 2, Philip Haigh, “Ten eventful years and plenty of talking points”, in Rail , page 54 : This switch led to Philip Hammond becoming the Transport Secretary and he quickly proved to be a tricky customer, asking questions about rail spending and reining it back whenever possible.

(Wiktionary)

It was simply overwhelming for me to listen to Madame Garanča speaking German rapidly with nuanced emotion / emphasis / intonation and watch the corresponding English instantaneously fly across bottom of the screen.

