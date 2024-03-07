Auto-translated subtitles from auto-generated subtitles
Mark Metcalf learned something new this Monday morning: YouTube not only provides subtitles, but if the subtitles haven't been created in English, it can generate/translate them on the fly – at least for German. Doesn't seem to be available for Chinese yet.
Mark tried it out on this interview with the Latvian mezzo-soprano Elīna Garanča at the Wiener Staatsoper about her role as Kundry in Wagner's »Parsifal«. Mark noted that the auto-subtitle generator / translator seems to render the character name "Kundry" as "customer". He's right.
The mixup between Kundry and "customer" is interesting (and understandable). It's because in most of those cases — when she's not actually saying the name "Kundry" (the high messenger of the Grail in Wagner's "Parsifal") — she's saying the German word "Kundin" (fem. for "customer"), but which also has the secondary meaning of "character". (Of course, the auto-translator correctly renders German "Charakter" as English "character" when she uses the German cognate!)
It's fascinating to me that the same sort of informal usage of "customer" as "character" occurs in English:
(informal) A person, especially one engaging in some sort of interaction with others.
- a cool customer, a tough customer, an ugly customer
Pug could just see Slote's pale face under his fur hat. "I don't agree with you on that. He's a pretty tough customer, Hopkins."
-
This switch led to Philip Hammond becoming the Transport Secretary and he quickly proved to be a tricky customer, asking questions about rail spending and reining it back whenever possible.
It was simply overwhelming for me to listen to Madame Garanča speaking German rapidly with nuanced emotion / emphasis / intonation and watch the corresponding English instantaneously fly across bottom of the screen.
Jarek Weckwerth said,
March 7, 2024 @ 7:25 am
This has been there for several years now (probably more than five for English?), but is only available for the small subset of languages for which automatic speech recognition can be used for the captions. BTW I don't think you can generate the ASR captions on a video that doesn't belong to you, but maybe I'm wrong. The translation works irrespective of whether the captions are automatic or manual.
There are may external websites that make good use of the captions. For example, YouGlish and Filmot (among others) allow you search through the captions the way you would do in a spoken corpus, something that is impossible on YT itself. Check them out. Beyond invaluable.
Laurence Whiteside said,
March 7, 2024 @ 7:39 am
While watching a production of Molière's "Fourberies de Scapin" with auto generated French subtitles, "consulter un avocat" was rendered as "insulter un avocat".