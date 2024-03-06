« previous post | next post »

Ok, let's see how easy this one will be — here's another little quiz!



What do you see here? What (kind of) writing system is this, what's the language? What does it look like, is it reminiscent of anything? (Hint: It's not necessarily what part of it looks like …) 1/ pic.twitter.com/J80E42Eyj9 — 波鴻漫錄 || Sven Osterkamp (@schrift_sprache) July 15, 2022

I see plenty of kanji and kana, but there are a lot of other things mixed in. Judging from what the Tweeter / Xer says in the parenthetical remark at the end of his introduction, it probably isn't Japanese.

[h.t. Geoff Wade]

