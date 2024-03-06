Unknown language #17

March 6, 2024 @ 9:58 am · Filed by under Decipherment, Quizzes

« previous post | next post »

I see plenty of kanji and kana, but there are a lot of other things mixed in.  Judging from what the Tweeter / Xer says in the parenthetical remark at the end of his introduction, it probably isn't Japanese.

 

Selected readings

[h.t. Geoff Wade]

March 6, 2024 @ 9:58 am · Filed by under Decipherment, Quizzes


3 Comments »

  1. Allen Thrasher said,

    March 6, 2024 @ 10:42 am

    Yao in cursive script?

  2. Ben Zimmer said,

    March 6, 2024 @ 10:47 am

    Spoiler: If you read through the Twitter/X thread, you'll see the language is revealed to be Vietnamese.

  3. Victor Mair said,

    March 6, 2024 @ 11:01 am

    Dōmo arigatōgozaimasu, Ben

RSS feed for comments on this post

Leave a Comment