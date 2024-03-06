Unknown language #17
Ok, let's see how easy this one will be — here's another little quiz!— 波鴻漫錄 || Sven Osterkamp (@schrift_sprache) July 15, 2022
What do you see here? What (kind of) writing system is this, what's the language? What does it look like, is it reminiscent of anything? (Hint: It's not necessarily what part of it looks like …) 1/ pic.twitter.com/J80E42Eyj9
I see plenty of kanji and kana, but there are a lot of other things mixed in. Judging from what the Tweeter / Xer says in the parenthetical remark at the end of his introduction, it probably isn't Japanese.
Allen Thrasher said,
March 6, 2024 @ 10:42 am
Yao in cursive script?
Ben Zimmer said,
March 6, 2024 @ 10:47 am
Spoiler: If you read through the Twitter/X thread, you'll see the language is revealed to be Vietnamese.
Victor Mair said,
March 6, 2024 @ 11:01 am
Dōmo arigatōgozaimasu, Ben