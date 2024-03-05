« previous post |

"Vocal Fry" has been in the media yet again, thanks to the recent flurry of interest over "TikTalk" (2/16/2024). As mentioned there, and in my 2011 post "Vocal fry: 'creeping in' or 'still here'?", this speaking style (and media interest in it) has always been with us, with a famous fry influencer from olden days being Mae West, as featured in the 1933 film She Done Him Wrong.

But there's a lexicographic aspect to this as well. According to Mae West's Wikipedia page, "Considered a sex symbol, she was known for her breezy sexual independence and her lighthearted bawdy double entendres, often delivered in a husky contralto voice." However, the OED's gloss for the relevant sense of husky is "Of persons and their voice: Dry in the throat, so that the timbre of the voice is lost, and its sound approaches more or less a hoarse whisper. (An effect of continued speaking, laryngeal inflammation, or violent emotion.)".

Huh? That "husky contralto" is on display in her most famous line, "Why don't you come up some time, see me?". But clearly, the cause is not continued speaking, laryngeal inflammation, or violent emotion. Listen and look for yourself:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Here's an even huskier passage, from later in the same scene:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

(FWIW, the whole movie is here, and a selection of Mae West quotes is here.)

So how did the OED get the associations of husky voice so wrong?

Semantic drift, it seems — or at least connotational drift. I took a look at the results of searching the Corpus of Historical American English for "husky voice", and from the decade 2000-2009 there are 29 hits, a clear majority of which are Mae West-ish, e.g.

All he could see were her eyes, fringed, wide and lovely. All he could hear in his mind was her soft, husky voice.

[…] a luscious mound of trouble played by Scarlett Johansson with a husky voice and neurotic little-girl smolder

Selma was prone to sensuous scents; sensuous music too, her husky voice holding people hostage when she sang.

But from the decade from 1840-1849 there are 24 hits, and all of them fit the OED's gloss, e.g.

"Who," he shrieked in a husky voice, turning to the throng — "Who hath done this murder?"

"Advance, Brother from the New World," he cried in a husky voice — "The tablet marked with the Cross is yours!"

"Cease! cease, my child!" cried the old man in a thick husky voice, raising her from her knees,

(Note also the shift in gender associations…)

It's not just the OED that's missed the lexicographical husky train — Merriam-Webster and Wiktionary don't do much better. However, the Cambridge Dictionary gets the modern connotation closer to right — maybe because of that dictionary's more recent origin?

I wonder whether there's been a similar evolution in words like French rauque, Spanish ronco/a, German rauchig or heiser …

