I have something to add to The Economist's list of "How businesses are actually using generative AI", namely creating phishing messages that are even more implausible than those generated by rooms full of non-native hirelings.

A few days ago, I got an email from ParceITrks@intimidatingthebook.com, informing me that "A package awaits your action for rescheduling":

I was especially impressed by the explanation at the bottom of the note that

In dialysable swiftly changing realm of international logistics, incapacitates adherence to stringent industry norms is essential. granularse norms are eradictions cornerstone for keister safe, effective, and eco-friendly movement of merchandise across frontiers. cattedy encompass everything from compliance with safety regulations to inhibitive deployment of state-of-hideouts-art tracking systems, all aimed at elevating service excellence and fortifying customer loyalty. Additionally, autosuggestionse norms are instrumental in ensuring smooth compliance with global trade laws, dreamilyreby knitting a more robust and interconnected global trade fabric.

The only explanation I can come up with is that some semi-(in)competent crook came up with the idea of training a language model to generate varying "explanations", in the hopes of fooling spam-detectors that rely on particular word sequences or similar features.

Or maybe the whole thing is a joke, or the result of a bar bet between some undergrad computer science majors?

