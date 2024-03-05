« previous post |

From Beverly Kahn:

Here's a puzzle that I hope you (or fellow linguists) might solve. My neighbor showed me a wood carving of what is likely an American Indian. It is dated 1907. On the back one finds markings that are like a language. See the third photo below. Can you determine what the language is and perhaps what it says?

The (etched / burned) design-drawing on the front is exquisite. The writing on the back looks as though it was originally made with a resinous-pliable material that has dried up and partially fallen off in some places. It appears that the way the sticky (?) substance was applied made it difficult to draw tight circles.

Overall, I do not know what the language is, but I do see some symbols that look as though they could be sinoglyphs, e.g., 寿 an old simplified form of shòu 壽 ("longevity"), yáng 羊 ("ovicaprid"), a component consisting of two or three short, diagonally downward sloping strokes to the left above a perpendicular stroke, etc. Perhaps it has something to do with the birthday of the woman depicted.

Selected readings

Permalink