« previous post |

The same as Gideon, the legendary LetThemTalkTV presenter of this edifying video, as a child I too was deeply puzzled by how some of these famous American actors sounded so British.

Learn the Transatlantic Accent | Half British, Half American 100% Wonderful

Summary

The Transatlantic or mid-Atlantic accent is half British half American. It was a learned accent that was popular amongst American actors from the 1930. Also taught at some elite American schools. It was an accent of prestige and it was also suppose to maximize the clarity of actors speech. What happened to it and how do you speak it. In this video we look at its history and, with my colleague Jack we look at the phonetics and learn how to speak it.

Background

This manner of speech was introduced by Australian phonetician William Henry Tilly (1860-1935), who taught at Columbia University from 1918 until his death in 1935. Tilly had a vision that there should be a standard form of English speech for the educated elite that sounded the same throughout the English speaking world. It should be free of regional dialect. So if you met someone of "good society", as they say, from New York, London, or Melbourne, they would sound the same.

I could never bring myself to speak that way, because it would make me feel haughty.

Ditto for using honorifics in Japanese, Nepali, and other languages that have them.

By the way, Gideon is an exceptionally good, clear teacher.

Timeline

00:00 What is the Mid-Atlantic accent?



00:55 A look at classic American movies



03:30 History of the Transatlantic accent



08:12 What happened to the Transatlantic accent?



09:21 Did Cary Grant have a Transatlantic accent?



10:38 How to learn it



11:37 How to speak the Transatlantic accent (tutorial)



21:28 Sample dialogue 'A Father's Duty' with Jack

Film clips

His Girl Friday 1941

The Philadelphia Story 1940

The Maltese Falcon 1942

The Third Man 1949

All About Eve 1950

The House on Haunted Hill 1959

Was the Mid-Atlantic / TransAtlantic Accent an affectation? If so, why did some of the actors affect it and some not?

I have to say that it always sounded unnatural to hear Americans speaking this way.

Selected reading

[h.t. Sunny Jhutti]

Permalink