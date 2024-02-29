"Who's for POONSH?"
Samuel Johnson's anti-Scots prejudices are well know, as Wikipedia notes:
Although Boswell, a Scotsman, was his close companion and friend, Johnson, like many of his fellow Englishmen, had a reputation for despising Scotland and its people. Even during their journey together through Scotland, Johnson "exhibited prejudice and a narrow nationalism". Hester Thrale, in summarising Johnson's nationalistic views and his anti-Scottish prejudice, said: "We all know how well he loved to abuse the Scotch, & indeed to be abused by them in return."
I have a dim (perhaps false?) memory that his prejudices included a complaint about the use of final rises on declarative sentences, a documented feature of Scottish English (see e.g. the examples in this 2008 post). But I (very lightly) skimmed Johnson's A Journey to the Western Isles of Scotland, Boswell's parallel The Journal of a Tour to the Hebrides with Samuel Johnson, and Boswell's Life Of Johnson, without finding any basis for my belief. If anyone can do better, I'll be grateful.
However, I did stumble on an interesting fragment about Johnson's own accent, from a passage in Boswell's Life of Johnson about their visit to Lichfield:
I saw here, for the first time, oat ale; and oat cakes not hard as in Scotland, but soft like a Yorkshire cake, were served at breakfast. It was pleasant to me to find, that Oats, the food of horses, were so much used as the food of the people in Dr. Johnson's own town. He expatiated in praise of Lichfield and its inhabitants, who, he said, were 'the most sober, decent people in England, the genteelest in proportion to their wealth, and spoke the purest English.' I doubted as to the last article of this eulogy: for they had several provincial sounds; as THERE, pronounced like FEAR, instead of like FAIR; ONCE pronounced WOONSE, instead of WUNSE, or WONSE. Johnson himself never got entirely free of those provincial accents. Garrick sometimes used to take him off, squeezing a lemon into a punch-bowl, with uncouth gesticulations, looking round the company, and calling out, 'Who's for POONSH?'
Terry Hunt said,
February 29, 2024 @ 6:03 pm
I have sometimes wondered if Johnson's anti-Scottishness was genuine, or at least in part a long-sustained joke, particularly at Boswell's expense.
As an Englishman, I myself have encountered and participated in a feigned shared distain of all things French from the Normans onward, even though in reality I – and I'm sure my fellow interlocutors – respect French culture, the French language, and French people (OK, maybe not Parisians :-) ).
Dick Margulis said,
February 29, 2024 @ 6:32 pm
Regarding "THERE, pronounced like FEAR, instead of like FAIR; ONCE pronounced WOONSE, instead of WUNSE, or WONSE," I encountered that feature one time when flying on Air New Zealand. The flight attendant making the preflight announcements (and thankfully not the rest of the crew) was from Weeeelington, and we were going to be earborne shortly. He was the only crew member I had trouble understanding, although I got used to it after a few minutes. But it leads me to wonder whether there's a historic connection between the settling of Wellington and Johnson's hometown of Lichfield.