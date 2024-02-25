AI humor of the day

February 25, 2024 @ 10:47 am · Filed by under Computational linguistics, Humor

« previous post |

Let's start with the last four panels of today's Doonesbury:

Then today's Tank McNamara:

And we'll close with @ellecordova on Inventions Hanging Out:

February 25, 2024 @ 10:47 am · Filed by under Computational linguistics, Humor


Leave a Comment