Unborn Alabama chickens
Photograph taken by François Lang at a farm stand run by Painted Hand Farm at the Sunday farm market in Bethesda MD (undoubtedly in response to the recent Alabama Supreme Court opinion that frozen embryos are unborn children).
Is this silly? serious? somewhere in between? snide, snotty, satirical? sarcastic? (non)sensical? (in/non)sensitive?
In this stream of sibilance, I detect layers of conflicting meaning and intention.
Hissssss~~~
Peter Taylor said,
February 26, 2024 @ 2:13 pm
And is "Predator friendly" another way of saying "Free-range"?