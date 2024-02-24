« previous post |

I missed this story when it happened 10 days ago, and caught up with it yesterday because the BBC also got the word — Maria Yagoda, "Airline held liable for its chatbot giving passenger bad advice – what this means for travellers", BBC 2/23/2024:

In 2022, Air Canada's chatbot promised a discount that wasn't available to passenger Jake Moffatt, who was assured that he could book a full-fare flight for his grandmother's funeral and then apply for a bereavement fare after the fact.

According to a civil-resolutions tribunal decision last Wednesday, when Moffatt applied for the discount, the airline said the chatbot had been wrong – the request needed to be submitted before the flight – and it wouldn't offer the discount. Instead, the airline said the chatbot was a "separate legal entity that is responsible for its own actions". […]

The British Columbia Civil Resolution Tribunal rejected that argument, ruling that Air Canada had to pay Moffatt $812.02 (£642.64) in damages and tribunal fees. "It should be obvious to Air Canada that it is responsible for all the information on its website," read tribunal member Christopher Rivers' written response. "It makes no difference whether the information comes from a static page or a chatbot."

This case strikes me as representative of a serious potential difficulty for future monetization of chatbots.

It's one thing to use them to improve (or at least change) web search. No one has ever sued Google for pointing them to a a website that gave false and damaging information — though surely that has happened many billions of times, without thereby disrupting Google's ability to sell targeted advertising. But the most obvious way to monetize chatbots is to use them to replace employees dealing with (real or potential) customers, or to improve crappy menu-driven interaction apps. And if the bots provide hallucinated information, even occasionally, that could be a serious disincentive to use (and pay for) them.

A law professor suggests that

Mr. Moffat was able to how by a preponderance of the evidence that all elements of a claim for negligent misrepresentation were met. The CRT rejected Air Canada's affirmative defense based on the terms and conditions of the applicable tariff because Air Canada described those terms and conditions but did not provide evidence of them. Seems odd that Air Canada would bother to fight this claim but then not bother to provide evidence necessary to its defense. as a result of Air Canada's half-hearted litigation strategy, we can't know whether other plaintiffs could follow in Mr. Moffat's path. It may be that Air Canada has a powerful defense. However, when a big corporation goes up against a pro se litigant, the CRT is not inclined to cut it any slack.

[Jeremy Telman, "Air Canada Bound by Its Chatbot", ContractsProf Blog, 2/20/2024]

So maybe bot owners could bring a more effective argument if the stakes were high enough?

The same author asked DALL-E to create an image of "the Air Canada chatbot pictured the day that it started work", and another "three weeks into its new career":

