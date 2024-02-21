« previous post |

This issue caused quite a hullabaloo more than a month ago and, during the runup to the national election that was going on at that time, it generated a lot of hot rhetoric. It's important to note that First Girls High School is an elitist, influential institution that is very hard to get into.

The debate over how much and what sort of Classical Chinese to include in the curriculum grew quite heated, so naturally I quickly wrote a detailed post on the subject, but then my computer crashed because of one of the many dreaded, hated "updates" that I have to endure for the sake of "security" (the bane of my life), and I lost my carefully prepared post on the Classical Chinese debate — same thing happened to the draft of my post on the Tokyo restaurant sign that supposedly "hurt the feelings of the Chinese people". It has taken me till now to find the time to reconstruct them.

Debate on teaching of classical Chinese intensifies in Taiwan:

NPP chair says reducing classical Chinese amount in textbooks does not lead to misbehavior among youth

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News (12/10/23)

"Criticisms mounted from students about a comment by a Taipei First Girls' High School teacher, who argued that cutting the percentage of "classical Chinese" to be taught in textbooks is "shameless" (wúchǐ 無恥). [VHM: It was this word that ignited the explosion heard throughout Taiwan in the following weeks.]

"To meet the evolving demands of learning and skills development, the government proposed to amend the education curriculum guidelines issued by the Ministry of Education for textbook publishers and school teachers. …"

[contains links to various students and educators chipping in]

(source in Mandarin)

Supportive comments by New Power Party chairperson:

"Students can learn about a variety of topics under the new guidelines rather than being forced to memorize large amounts of classical Chinese texts. I do not see any issue here as a parent, and people around me agreed that their capabilities to process large amounts of data and information have improved when they are not required to memorize the classical texts," she said.

Comment from AntC:

On a personal note: "shameless" echoes the tone of my Classics master at the last remaining 'Grammar School' in the Borough / pretty much in Greater London, as support for teaching Latin and Greek was withdrawn. Even then, the only way I could study 'Greek Lit. in Translation' was outside school hours….

The same weekend that AntC sent me the above links, Mark Swofford sent me these comments and the links that follow them:

In case no one has sent you this yet, over the past week the subject of the role of classical Chinese writings in schools has been discussed a lot in Taiwan, prompted by a rant by a teacher at the top girls high school.

A lot of it is the usual "Kids these days lack propriety" kind of thing, with the addendum that a supposed lack of classical Chinese lit is to blame for this. It's important to note that typically at least one third of readings in schools here are from pre-twentieth-century China — not that the cultural conservatives make it sound that way.

I'm reminded of Ban Zhao, who way back in the Han dynasty was complaining about the youth of her day. Maybe they could add that to the textbooks….

A few links:

Reactions to criticism of classical Chinese content in schools mixed

Debate on teaching of classical Chinese intensifies in Taiwan

Guidelines limit classical Chinese, teacher claims

And lots of such stories in Mandarin

Here's the teacher who made the "shameless" remark, Alice Ou (Ōu Guìzhī 區桂芝):



(from the Taiwan News article cited above)

As soon as I saw this photograph, I was stunned because it showed Teacher Ou wearing a sport jacket with what appeared to be cursive alphabetic script on it. Was she being an unwitting traitor to her own cause? Before I drew any firm conclusions, I looked around to see if I could find any clearer closeup of her jacket. Fortunately, somehow Mark Swofford dug one up and prefaced it with these remarks.

As for the shirt, as someone whose hobbies include looking for weird English on clothing in Taiwan, I can attest that sometimes cursive is a marker for French — which is usually actual French, as opposed to English often being represented by Chinglish. But in this case I think the shirt may have merely imitation cursive, something without written meaning in any language. Kind of like this.

Here's a more complete shot of the shirt:



(source)

The placard she is holding reads:

huíguī lìshǐ zhuānyèkè

回歸歷史專業課

Return to the history major

Selected readings

Permalink