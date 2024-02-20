« previous post |

A bit of AI anti-hype — Sissi Cao, "Meta’s A.I. Chief Yann LeCun Explains Why a House Cat Is Smarter Than The Best A.I.", Observer 2/15/2024:

“The brain of a house cat has about 800 million neurons. You have to multiply that by 2,000 to get to the number of synapses, or the connections between neurons, which is the equivalent of the number of parameters in an LLM,” LeCun said, noting that the largest LLMs have about the same number of parameters as the number of synapses in a cat’s brain. For example, OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 model, which powers the free version of ChatGPT, has 175 billion parameters. The more advanced GPT-4, is said to be run on eight language models, each with 220 billion parameters.

“So maybe we are at the size of a cat. But why aren’t those systems as smart as a cat?” LeCun asked. “A cat can remember, can understand the physical world, can plan complex actions, can do some level of reasoning—actually much better than the biggest LLMs. That tells you we are missing something conceptually big to get machines to be as intelligent as animals and humans.”



It's worth mentioning something that LeCun certainly knows, namely that a synapse, along with the cells it connects, is a much more complicated system that single "parameter" connecting two abstract nodes in an LLM. It's not clear how much that complexity matters, but there are reasons to think that it probably does.

Anyhow, here's a LeCun's Xeet, echoing the message:

Before we reach Human-Level AI (HLAI), we will have to reach Cat-Level & Dog-Level AI.

We are nowhere near that.

We are still missing something big.

LLM's linguistic abilities notwithstanding.

A house cat has way more common sense and understanding of the world than any LLM. — Yann LeCun (@ylecun) February 5, 2023

And the relevant section of the interview in Dubai:

