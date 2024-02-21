Hurting the feelings of the Chinese people in Tokyo?
Sign outside a Tokyo restaurant:
(source)
According to the Chinese subtitle, it says:
Zhōngguó rén jìnzhǐ rùnèi
中國人禁止入内
"Chinese are prohibited from entering"
But that's not exactly what the sign really says.
According to Nathan Hopson, it reads:
チャイナウィルス予防の為 (Chaina wirusu yobō no tame)
"To prevent the China virus"
中国人不要㺄入 (Chūgokujin fuyō yunyū, I think)
"No entry for Chinese" (?)
As far as I can tell, the penultimate character isn't used in Japanese (also here), and I've certainly never seen it.
The meaning is pretty clear, though: "no entry"
There appears to be some discussion about this sign and that character on this subreddit.
My Mandarin is not good enough to parse the details, but I think people are puzzling over the use of that character.
It seems more likely that this character, with its 犭 indicating "beastliness," is intended as an insult and is not just a bizarre mistake. I guess we can't be 100% sure. I suppose that, given the uses of the phonemic half of the character (yu) in 輸入 (yunyū, import), for example, it might also be a poor attempt at polysemic word play.
As for the Korean, which looks stiff and stilted, at least to me, Haewon Cho tells me that it says:
한국인 입점금지 (hangugin ipjeom geumji – Korean are not allowed to enter the store), which would be normally written as 한국인 출입금지 (出入禁止, churipgeumji) in Korean.
According to Bob Ramsey:
[T]he Korean has an officialese look because the words are all Sino-Korean: 韓國人入店禁止. Hangugin ipjeom geumji
Notice that the ban is supposedly because, as the (rather awkwardly written) Japanese claims, it's to prevent the 'China virus'. No calligraphers working here!
Jerry Packard said,
February 21, 2024 @ 11:31 am
It is at least possible that the sign says 中国人不要偷入 , ‘Chinese people don’t sneak in’ with the character 偷 meaning ‘steal’.