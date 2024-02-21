« previous post | next post »

Sign outside a Tokyo restaurant:



According to the Chinese subtitle, it says:

Zhōngguó rén jìnzhǐ rùnèi

中國人禁止入内

"Chinese are prohibited from entering"

But that's not exactly what the sign really says.

According to Nathan Hopson, it reads:

チャイナウィルス予防の為 (Chaina wirusu yobō no tame)

"To prevent the China virus"

中国人不要㺄入 (Chūgokujin fuyō yunyū, I think)

"No entry for Chinese" (?)

As far as I can tell, the penultimate character isn't used in Japanese (also here), and I've certainly never seen it.

The meaning is pretty clear, though: "no entry"

There appears to be some discussion about this sign and that character on this subreddit.

My Mandarin is not good enough to parse the details, but I think people are puzzling over the use of that character.

It seems more likely that this character, with its 犭 indicating "beastliness," is intended as an insult and is not just a bizarre mistake. I guess we can't be 100% sure. I suppose that, given the uses of the phonemic half of the character (yu) in 輸入 (yunyū, import), for example, it might also be a poor attempt at polysemic word play.

As for the Korean, which looks stiff and stilted, at least to me, Haewon Cho tells me that it says:

한국인 입점금지 (hangugin ipjeom geumji – Korean are not allowed to enter the store), which would be normally written as 한국인 출입금지 (出入禁止, churipgeumji) in Korean.

According to Bob Ramsey:

[T]he Korean has an officialese look because the words are all Sino-Korean: 韓國人入店禁止. Hangugin ipjeom geumji

Notice that the ban is supposedly because, as the (rather awkwardly written) Japanese claims, it's to prevent the 'China virus'. No calligraphers working here!

Selected readings

[Thanks to Ross King]

