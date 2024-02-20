More AI humor
Pearls Before Swine, Feb. 18, 2024:
Maybe AI has finally met its match / media.
Can AI do humor / irony / satire / sarcasm?
Selected readings
- "More AI shenanigans" (10/21/23)
- "ChatGPT has a sense of humor (sort of)" (6/10/23)
- "Don't joke the monkeys" (10/20/11)
- "Chinese language jokes" (6/3/19)
- "Is irony universal?" (10/22/09)
- Xiang Li, "A Cross-Cultural Exploration of Situational Irony in China and the United States," Sino-Platonic Papers, 184 (October, 2008), 1-59.
