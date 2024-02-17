« previous post | next post »

You can't really have a traditional Lunar New Year's celebration without posting spring couplets, as witness here.

In recent years, though, these "spring couplets" (chūnlián 春聯 / 春联) — a special type of "antithetical couplet" (duìlián 對聯 / 对联) — have morphed into all sorts of different forms and formats, such as this set, which we studied back in February 2019 (see "Selected readings" below):

I leave it to you to read for yourself.

And now we even have "couplets" from the American Institute in Taiwan that consist of one line made up of two characters, such as this one:



(source)

and this one:

Happy New Year’s Eve! New Year’s Eve is a time for family members to hang up spring couplets, gather together for dinner, toast on the hard work and achievements throughout the year, give out red envelopes for good luck to come, and to stay awake at night to bring blessings to the elderly members and increase their longevity. AIT writes a spring couplet of 除夕to say goodbye to the year of the rabbit and welcome the new year!

(source)

These two examples respectively say chūyī 初一 ("New Year's Day"; in other contexts it can mean "first day of a lunar month; freshman [in junior high school"]) and chúxì 除夕 ("New Year's Eve").

And here are some miscellaneous specimens:

Selected topolectal pronunciations

龍 / 龙 ("dragon")

(source)

Selected readings

[Thanks to shaing tai and Zhaofei Chen]

