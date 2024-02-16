« previous post |

I still remember clearly the first time I tried the Y.M.C.A. dance. That was about twenty years ago in New Haven when we celebrated Valerie Hansen's ascension to tenure at Yale. When it comes to ballroom / partner dancing, I'm a total klutz, but I hoof it with abandon when it's single swirling-twirling-whirling.

There was a lively band with a talented singer who led us through the steps and motions of the YMCA dance. It was a blast!

The other day I thought to myself, what would it be like if you tried to create such a dance for the Chinese equivalent of "Y.M.C.A."?

Jīdūjiàoqīngniánhuì 基督教青年会 ("YMCA")

Even if we abbreviate it as "青年会", the last three characters of the Chinese name, it would still be very hard to dance like the English YMCA version.

The iconic "YMCA" moves begin as 0:57 here:

And now I have a horrendous earworm.

Maybe Chinese speakers should stick with the hokey pokey dance.

