« previous post |

The current xkcd:





The mouseover title: "Focus of your research: EXTREME PETTINESS AND UNWILLINGNESS TO LET ANYTHING GO"

The current SMBC is a bit more transparently linguistic:

Mouseover title: "OK, if patreon is any indication, many of you are confused but four and a half of you are HOWLING."

The aftercomic:

(If you're among the confused, here's the entry from Lewis & Short for the Latin word, and the page from Wikipedia about the mathematical term. For details of the etymological history, see here.)

Permalink