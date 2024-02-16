« previous post | next post »

A bit belated, but better late than never.

Except for the first line, which is "lóngnián zhùfú 龙年祝福" ("blessings for the year of the dragon"), all the other lines (the quatrain that follows the titular greetings) come with pinyin phonetic annotation, which led me to believe that I could dispense with the obligatory LL romanization. It turns out, however, that the quatrain constitutes an episode of sinoglyphic suffering / torture, with the second half of each line consisting of a pair of reduplicated, witheringly multistroke monstrosities that are so obscure they require annotation, and each of the repeated pair of characters composed of three or four repetitions of "normal" characters: lóng 龍 ("dragon"), yuè 月 ("moon"), yú 魚 ("fish"), huǒ 火 ("fire").

Here are the translations of the explanations of the four lines:

1. the appearance of dragons flying high and with momentum / force / vigor / energy / imposing manner

2. describes a bright future

3. the appearance of many fish, indicating [a life of] abundance and wealth

4. fiery looks, expressing that one's career / business is especially blazing

To be continued.

