Get ready! They're coming, and they will make a huge amount of shrill, raucous NOISE. They are most prevalent in the eastern half of the United States on a rolling basis for different regions, but this year, they will be positively overwhelming in the corridor from Northern Illinois to Arkansas and thence along the Southeast mountainous band stretching up to Virginia.

"Where billions of cicadas will emerge this spring (and over the next decade), in one map: Cicadas will hear the call of spring. And then you’ll hear their mating calls, too." By Brian Resnick, Vox.com (1/23/24)

For 17 years, cicadas do very little. They hang out in the ground, sucking sugar out of tree roots. Then, following this absurdly long hibernation, they emerge from the ground, sprout wings, make a ton of noise, have sex, and die within a few weeks. Then, their orphan progeny return to the ground and live the next 17 years in silence. Rarer are the 13-year cicadas, which do the same, but in a little more of a hurry — spending just 13 years underground.

Cicadas appear most years on the East Coast of the United States — sometimes ahead of schedule — but it’s a different 17- or 13-year crew that wakes up each time. (There are also, separately, some annual cicadas that emerge every year.)

This year, though, will be a rare event. Two groups — known as “broods” — are waking up during the same season. There will likely be billions, if not trillions, of the insects. According to NPR, the last time these two broods emerged at the same time was in 1803.

There’s the 17-year-group called Brood XIII, which is concentrated in Northern Illinois (brown on the map below), and the 13-year clutch, Brood XIX, which will emerge in Southern Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas, and throughout the Southeast….

This reminds me of my personal bizarre experience of Brood X in 2021.

"How and why some insects sing" (6/10/21)

The religious dimensions of cicadas singing; Japanese haiku on cicadas crying; the physiology and life cycle of cicadas; their sound production.

For some, the din will be intolerable and inescapable — like tinnitus — but at least, after several weeks of homopterous shrieking, the bugs will mercifully sleep silently for a period of years, deep down in the dark ground.

Selected readings

