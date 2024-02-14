Malaprop(er nouns)?
Joe Biden recently said "the president of Mexico" when he meant "the president of Egypt". A couple of days earlier, he said "Mitterand" when he meant "Macron". Of course this fed into the flurry about his age, which was both-siderized by references to Donald Trump's calling Victor Orbán "the great leader of Turkey" when he should have said "Hungary", saying "Obama" when he should have said "Biden", saying "Nikki Haley" when he meant "Nancy Pelosi", and so on. And there've been lots of references to similar substitutions by other public figures like Sean Hannity.
However, my focus in this post is not political or journalistic, though there's plenty to be said about both of those topics. Rather, it's a question of psycholinguistic terminology. Similar proper-noun substitutions are common — but what should we call them?
The more general category of speech errors consisting of word substitutions has come to be known as "Fay-Cutler malapropisms", a reference to David Fay and Anne Cutler, "Malapropisms and the structure of the mental lexicon", Linguistic Inquiry 1977:
Two centuries ago, Sheridan invented the delightful character of Mrs. Malaprop, who had an unfailing ability to use the wrong word to the greatest effect. Since Sheridan, the malapropism has been a standard tool of comic writers, especially useful for indicating
inferior intellectual ability of a speaker (as when Archie Bunker says "We need a few laughs to break up the monogamy"). But not all errors involving substitution of one word for another result from ignorance of the correct usage; on the contrary,
inadvertent use of the wrong word is a common variety of speech error.
In this article we will examine such word substitution errors (which we will call malapropisms, although they do not arise, as Mrs. Malapropos did, from ignorance); we will show that they reveal some interesting aspects of the structure of the mental dictionary used in producing and understanding speech.
Sunch word substitution errors often involve the names of people, places, organizations and so on — but as far as I know, there's no technical term for that specific subcategory of substitution.
There's a related kind of speech production error, where the speaker has a meaning in mind — most often a proper name — but can't quite think of the word, though they can go on at length with descriptive information. This is called the "tip of the tongue" phenomenon, or TOT for short. And as far as I can tell from the literature, TOT phenomena increase with age, whereas name substitutions don't. Thus James, Lori E. "Specific effects of aging on proper name retrieval: Now you see them, now you don't." The Journals of Gerontology Series B: Psychological Sciences and Social Sciences 2006:
Present results indicate that theories of name memory and aging will have to distinguish mechanisms for TOTs versus other recall failures and will have to explain why aging disproportionately increases TOTs but not other errors for names.
I'll add that there's an interestingly different story about why TOT episodes tend to increase with age, in Michael Ramscar, Peter Hendrix, Cyrus Shaoul, Petar Milin, and Harald Baayen, "The myth of cognitive decline: Non‐linear dynamics of lifelong learning", 2014:
[P]atterns of performance reflect the information-processing costs that must inevitably be incurred as knowledge is acquired. Once the cost of processing this extra information is controlled for in studies of human performance, findings that are usually taken to suggest declining cognitive capacities can be seen instead to support little more than the unsurprising idea that choosing between or recalling items becomes more difficult as their numbers increase.
There's a story in there about why normal aging makes it harder to name pictures, but not to picture names — see "Too much information", 1/14/2014…
Dave said,
February 14, 2024 @ 3:14 pm
Glad to learn "TOT phenomena increase with age"; here I was blaming it on what's-his-name's (you know, that german neuropathologist…) disease.
GeorgeW said,
February 14, 2024 @ 3:27 pm
A memory expert in a recent NYTimes op-ed, distinguished "retrieval failures" from "memory failures." Biden's recent speech errors are the former.
J.W. Brewer said,
February 14, 2024 @ 4:13 pm
Analyzing any particular utterance as this sort of error presupposes that the person had at one point known the "correct" name and it is presumptively stored somewhere in their memory, but something went awry in the retrieval process. In many cases, that is clearly accurate – Pres. Biden has certainly at some point been told that Macron is now president of France and at other points has accurately recalled that. But in many other cases that may not be accurate.
For example, I would not necessarily expect a generic U.S. president of unquestioned cognitive abilities to be constantly updating his mental database of who is currently in charge of things in Kazakhstan or Uruguay, as that would not necessarily be the best use of his finite time and attention. One would expect specific briefing on that before a meeting or speech in which it was anticipated that Kazakh or Uruguayan matters would arise, but if such a topic came up unexpectedly the president might well randomly recall the name of the fellow who had been in charge in the relevant country three or seven years previously but be genuinely unaware of whether that fellow was still in office or indeed still alive, having never had occasion to update his knowledge. In terms of recent Biden-uttered errors, Mitterand for Macron raised eyebrows because Mitterand has been dead for coming on 30 years. But on the other hand, since both names start with the same letter, the confusion seems less alarming – maybe the "French presidents" file-drawer of memory is organized alphabetically rather than chronologically or something like that.
On the other hand, that doesn't explain Biden uttering "Helmut Kohl" when he apparently meant to refer to Angela Merkel. Holders at different points in time of the same office, but not chronologically adjacent, no phonetic similarity of name, not even the same sex. So that seems odder. If an elderly family member mixes up the name of a niece with the name of a sister-in-law who is that niece's mother (to describe a mix-up I have recently witnessed), that's consistent with being being just one increment away in terms of how the mental files are organized, and is thus a comparatively "obvious" mistake if a mistake is to be made. But if that same family member were instead to mix up the name of that niece with that of a male cousin on a different branch of the family tree, with no phonetic similarity of name, that would be more concerning, I should think.
J.W. Brewer said,
February 14, 2024 @ 4:23 pm
Separately, the Ramscar et al. story that myl refers to reminds me of a quotation I recently saw that was attributed to Joshua Whatmough (1897-1964), onetime chairman of the Linguistics department at Harvard. Speaking to a group of students he allegedly said: "Forgive me if I do not remember your names. To remember them would cause me to forget something more important."
myl must as an undergraduate have known people who had known Whatmough, but I'm not sure whether he's in a position to verify the quotation or at least say whether it is or isn't broadly consistent with Whatmough's reputation.
Mark Liberman said,
February 14, 2024 @ 4:44 pm
@J.W. Brewer:
I arrived at Harvard in the fall of 1965, so Whatmough was already gone.
The cited quotation is new to me. But it reminds of another quotation, attributed to William Archibald Spooner: "Tell me, was it you or your brother who was killed in the war?"