Joe Biden recently said "the president of Mexico" when he meant "the president of Egypt". A couple of days earlier, he said "Mitterand" when he meant "Macron". Of course this fed into the flurry about his age, which was both-siderized by references to Donald Trump's calling Victor Orbán "the great leader of Turkey" when he should have said "Hungary", saying "Obama" when he should have said "Biden", saying "Nikki Haley" when he meant "Nancy Pelosi", and so on. And there've been lots of references to similar substitutions by other public figures like Sean Hannity.

However, my focus in this post is not political or journalistic, though there's plenty to be said about both of those topics. Rather, it's a question of psycholinguistic terminology. Similar proper-noun substitutions are common — but what should we call them?

The more general category of speech errors consisting of word substitutions has come to be known as "Fay-Cutler malapropisms", a reference to David Fay and Anne Cutler, "Malapropisms and the structure of the mental lexicon", Linguistic Inquiry 1977:

Two centuries ago, Sheridan invented the delightful character of Mrs. Malaprop, who had an unfailing ability to use the wrong word to the greatest effect. Since Sheridan, the malapropism has been a standard tool of comic writers, especially useful for indicating

inferior intellectual ability of a speaker (as when Archie Bunker says "We need a few laughs to break up the monogamy"). But not all errors involving substitution of one word for another result from ignorance of the correct usage; on the contrary,

inadvertent use of the wrong word is a common variety of speech error.

In this article we will examine such word substitution errors (which we will call malapropisms, although they do not arise, as Mrs. Malapropos did, from ignorance); we will show that they reveal some interesting aspects of the structure of the mental dictionary used in producing and understanding speech.

Sunch word substitution errors often involve the names of people, places, organizations and so on — but as far as I know, there's no technical term for that specific subcategory of substitution.

There's a related kind of speech production error, where the speaker has a meaning in mind — most often a proper name — but can't quite think of the word, though they can go on at length with descriptive information. This is called the "tip of the tongue" phenomenon, or TOT for short. And as far as I can tell from the literature, TOT phenomena increase with age, whereas name substitutions don't. Thus James, Lori E. "Specific effects of aging on proper name retrieval: Now you see them, now you don't." The Journals of Gerontology Series B: Psychological Sciences and Social Sciences 2006:

​​Present results indicate that theories of name memory and aging will have to distinguish mechanisms for TOTs versus other recall failures and will have to explain why aging disproportionately increases TOTs but not other errors for names.

I'll add that there's an interestingly different story about why TOT episodes tend to increase with age, in Michael Ramscar, Peter Hendrix, Cyrus Shaoul, Petar Milin, and Harald Baayen, "The myth of cognitive decline: Non‐linear dynamics of lifelong learning", 2014:

[P]atterns of performance reflect the information-processing costs that must inevitably be incurred as knowledge is acquired. Once the cost of processing this extra information is controlled for in studies of human performance, findings that are usually taken to suggest declining cognitive capacities can be seen instead to support little more than the unsurprising idea that choosing between or recalling items becomes more difficult as their numbers increase.

There's a story in there about why normal aging makes it harder to name pictures, but not to picture names — see "Too much information", 1/14/2014…

