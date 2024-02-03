« previous post | next post »

But wait, doesn't everybody connect concepts? A.S., who sent the image, commented

This example of headlinese confused me for a bit this morning; surely it wasn’t news that our local transit provider had to think of two concepts coming together?





A.S. eventually figured out that the the three-word sequence "Metro Connects Concepts" is not a sentence, asserting that Metro is connecting concepts to each other — rather, it's a noun phrase, referring to the concepts contained in "Metro Connects", a transit plan for King County.

Permalink