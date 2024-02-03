Metro Connects Concepts
But wait, doesn't everybody connect concepts? A.S., who sent the image, commented
This example of headlinese confused me for a bit this morning; surely it wasn’t news that our local transit provider had to think of two concepts coming together?
A.S. eventually figured out that the the three-word sequence "Metro Connects Concepts" is not a sentence, asserting that Metro is connecting concepts to each other — rather, it's a noun phrase, referring to the concepts contained in "Metro Connects", a transit plan for King County.
Joe said,
February 3, 2024 @ 8:17 pm
Is "Connects" even a verb in the original name? Or is it a noun, in the sense of a San Francisco tech entrepreneur in a Patagonia vest texting "thx for the connect! " after a friend gives him a warm introduction to a venture capitalist?
Kaleberg said,
February 4, 2024 @ 12:09 am
First hit at DuckDuckGo: "Metro Connects is a long-range service and capital vision developed by Metro, its partners, and the public to provide mobility to all." XXX Connects is a common formation in the Pacific Northwest. I live in Clallam County, and we have Clallam Connects service which provides shuttle vans for the mobility impaired and people who can't drive. Maybe the nomenclature flows from a piece of legislation or just a state planning initiative.